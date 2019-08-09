How to Watch the 2019-20 Premier League: Live Stream Options for This Season’s Matches

A new Premier League season kicks off this weekend, and some pretty intriguing questions greet the 20 teams vying for this title. Can Liverpool, which lost out on last year's championship by a single point, find a way to get past defending champs Manchester City? Can former star players Frank Lampard and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thrive as managers for Chelsea and Manchester United, respectively? And what teams will be facing a relegation battle as the season marches to its May conclusion?

We'll get some early answers today (Aug. 9) when Liverpool kicks off its season against newly promoted Norwich. Nine other matches follow this weekend, as the 2019-2020 Premier League gets underway. And you don't have to miss a single kick or goal, thanks to the many streaming options available to fans of football (or soccer, depending on which side of the Atlantic you hail from.)

Here's how to watch the 2019-2020 Premier League, including your options for using a VPN should you find yourself on the road at any point during the season.

When does the 2019-2020 Premier League season start?

The opening match in the 2019-2020 Premier League season takes place at 3 p.m. ET on Aug. 8 when Norwich travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool. Six more matches take place the next day, with three following on Sunday, Aug. 10 to wrap up the first round of games.

For the most part, Premier League matches take place on Saturday and Sunday, though there's the occasional mid-week set of matches on Tuesday and Wednesday, and every now and then, a match will take place on either Friday or Monday. Saturday kickoff times are typically at 7:30 a.m. ET, 10 a.m. ET and 12:30 p.m. ET. Sunday kickoffs can vary, but typically matches start at either 9 a.m. ET or 11:30 a.m. ET. (Remember, since the games are taking place in England, there's a five-hour time difference between there and the east coast of the U.S., which can mean some pretty early kickoff times, particularly if you live in the Pacific time zone.)

With 20 teams in the Premier League, each teams plays 38 matches — one home, one away against every other team — so the 2019-2020 Premier League season runs through May 17, 2020.

How can I use a VPN to watch the 2019-2020 Premier League?

Given that there's 10 months between now and when the Premier League season draws to an end, at some point you're likely to be traveling when a critical match is taking place. If you still want to watch the Premier League should your travels take you outside the U.S., you can always turn to a virtual private network, or VPN. With a VPN in place, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home country, letting you access the same streaming services, even if you're in another region.

What channels air the 2019-2020 Premier League matches?

In the UK, Sky Sports and BT Sport broadcast Premier League matches, with the bulk of the action airing on Sky Sports. (BT Sport typically carries the early kickoff game on Saturday along with midweek matches.) If you don't subscribe to Sky Sports, Now TV offers passes, including a season-long pass for the Premier League.) Canadian football fans can watch the Premier League on DAZN.

In the U.S., NBC holds the rights to the Premier League, with most of the matches airing on cable via the NBC Sports Network (NBCSN). Some of the late kickoff matches on Saturday or Sunday will appear on the main NBC channel, so you don't need anything more than an HD antenna to pick up those games. (Occasionally, NBC will farm out matches to some of its other cable channels, such as CNBC, but that's only on certain occasions. On the final matchday of the season, when all 20 teams kick off simultaneously, NBC has aired all 10 matches at once spread across different cable channels.)

How I can I livestream 2019-2020 Premier League matches?

You've got two options when it comes to live streaming Premier League matches — one if you've got a cable subscription and one that's open to anyone who's willing to pay up to watch more soccer.

Matches airing on NBC or NBCSN also stream on the NBC Sports website as well as through the NBC Sports app ( Android , iOS ). That means you can watch the 2019-2020 Premier League through a web browser, mobile device or set-top box, but you'll need to sign in with your login info from a cable or satellite TV provider to take advantage of this option.

If you don't have cable — or you want even more matches besides the ones appearing on NBC's over-the-air and cable channels — you can turn to NBC Sports Gold . That's a standalone package that offers access to 140 matches throughout the 2019-2020 Premier League Season. NBC promises at least four matches for each club will be available during the season through NBC Sports Gold.

Pricing starts at $40 for the Matchday Pass. That covers the entire season, and only lets you watch the games as they happen. The $65 Premier League pass gives you access to matches on-demand, including the ones that aired on NBC and NBCSN. Highlight shows and other Premier League-related programming are also included. As noted, you don't need to pay for cable on top of your NBC Sports Gold subscription.

Can I watch the 2019-20 Premiere League if I've given up cable?

If you don't want to pay up for an NBC Sports Gold subscription, there's another way to get Premier League action without subscribing to cable. You will need to sign up for an over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC's channels, though. While that's a monthly subscription, it includes other channels in addition to NBC and NBC Sports Channel.

If you decide to go this route, make sure to opt for a service that includes at least NBC Sports Channel (and maybe CNBC for those times when matches air on that channel). You'll also want to confirm that the streaming service you choose includes your local NBC affiliate. Local channel availability can depend on what market you live in.

Here are your streaming service options if you want to watch Premier League matches this season.

AT&T TV Now : The renamed DirecTV Now includes NBCSN in its $50-a-month Plus package. You'll find other NBC channels in that package, too, for those times when matches appear on channels like CNBC and USA.

Fubo.TV : The sports-centric Fubo.TV service includes NBCSN in its $55 monthly package, and a cloud DVR feature lets you record matches to watch whenever you want.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV : NBCSN is among the 60-plus channels included as part of the $45-a-month Hulu service. There's a cloud DVR feature for recording matches as well.View Deal

PlayStation Vue : The entry-level Access tier includes NBCSN, allowing you to subscribe to PlayStation Vue for $50 a month.View Deal

Sling TV : Some good news — Sling TV is running a 40% off sale, so you can subscribe to the Blue package that includes NBCSN for $15 a month. Unfortunately, NBC is only available in select markets with Sling.View Deal

YouTube TV : YouTube TV features 70-plus channels including NBCSN, and there's a cloud DVR feature, too. The service costs $50 a month.View Deal

What do I need to know about the 2019-2020 Premier League season?

Manchester City has won the last two Premier League titles, and they're favored to retain their crown this season. Liverpool, last year's runners-up, are in the best position to end Man City's reign, but considering that they lost just one match last season and still finished second, edging out ManCity figures to be a big challenge.

The top four finishers in the Premier League qualify for the lucrative Champions League. Besides Man City and Liverpool, contenders for the top four spots include Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. Some Premier League watchers think unheralded teams like Wolves, Everton or Leicester City could pull a shock and sneak into the Top Six of the Premier League.

Aston Villa, Norwich and Sheffield United are newcomers to the league this year, having won promotion from the second tier of English football last season. They'll be looking to avoid finishing in the three bottom spots of the Premier League this season, as those teams wind up relegated.