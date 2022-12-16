Here’s how to use Apple Music’s killer new karaoke mode

If you're a fan of karaoke, then you'll want to know how to use Apple Music Sing on iPhone with iOS 16.2. Apple has introduced the new feature in the built-in Music app, making a tune's real-time lyrics even more enjoyable. Great news given the time of year — everyone loves a sing-along, after all.

Available for tens of millions of songs, Apple Music Sing is definitely worth a go. It's super straightforward to access, the lyrics are positioned clearly for easy duets and, best of all, you can turn down the vocals on a song to better hear your own voice! It's this last Apple Music Sing feature which we love most, and which puts this singalong feature ahead of Spotify's karaoke mode.

Apple Music Sing is part of Apple Music, Apple's subscription music service. But what if you don't pay the $10.99 monthly Apple Music fee? Well, you can discover how to get Apple Music for free to give it a go. You can also find out why Apple Music is better value than Spotify .

How to use Apple Music Sing on iPhone with iOS 16.2

Apple Music Sing is available on iPhone 11 and later, including the iPhone SE 2022.

1. First, install iOS 16.2 or later on your iPhone — discover how to update an iPhone if you're not sure — then open the Music app and tap the Search icon in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Now Select Sing from the list of categories (this is the easiest way to ensure that a song is going to be compatible with Apple Music Sing but you can manually search for any song you like — millions of them will work. Just go straight to step four if you do this).

(Image credit: Future)

3. Scroll down and select one of the song playlists.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Now pick a song that you would like to sing along to and tap the tune at the bottom of the screen so that it shows in full on your iPhone display.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Tap the Lyrics button which is located in the bottom-left corner of the screen. When you tap play to hear the song, you will be able to follow it beat-by-beat and sing along.

(Image credit: Future)

6. But here's the magic. Tap and hold the Apple Sing icon. It looks like a microphone.

(Image credit: Future)

7. As you do this, you are able to adjust the vocal volume. Sliding down will reduce the loudness of the vocals and sliding up will increase it. To better hear yourself singing, slide it down.

(Image credit: Future)

8. If a song is a duet, you will see one singer's vocals on the left and the other singer's vocals on the right.

(Image credit: Future)

9. Now have the time of your life and sing! To turn Apple Sing off, tap the slider so that it is grayed out.

(Image credit: Future)

And there you go. You now know how to use the new Apple Music Sing feature.

