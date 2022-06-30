Spotify Karaoke will now rate your singing — here’s how to use it

Singing along to songs is great fun, but some lyrics can be tricky to pick out and getting the pitch and tone of a song correct isn't easy. But Spotify aims to solve that with its new Karaoke mode.

Rolling out now, the new feature builds upon the lyrics that were added to Spotify last year by adding in a mode that lets users sing along to a song while recording them through the microphone of their mobile device.

This recording is analyzed and after the song in finished, Spotify's Karaoke mode will giving you a rating out of 100 so you can see how accurate your voice is to the pitch of the song's artist. Just bear in mind you’ll need to use the app on a smartphone, as the Karaoke mode isn't on the web or desktop app version of Spotify.

To make use of the new feature, read on to learn how to use the Spotify Karaoke mode.

How to use Spotify Karaoke

(Image credit: Spotify)

Accessing and using the Spotify Karaoke feature is rather straightforward, just follow these few steps and you’ll be belting out your favorite songs in no time; just be prepared to be judged by Spotify itself.

1. The first thing you need to do is make sure you are running the latest version of the Spotify app on iOS or Android. Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store, then search for Spotify and check if the app requires an update. Once it's on the latest version, move on to step two.

2. In the Spotify app select the song you want to sing along to and swipe down to the lyrics section which was added least year.

3. On the right-hand corner of the lyrics section, you’ll see the word “Sing” alongside a microphone icon. Tap on it.

4. Doing that will serve up the lyrics with an audio analyzer on the screen to show you that your singing is being monitored through your mobile device’s mic. Start singing along.

5. Once you're done crooning or spitting bars, view your score of how accurate your singing was. Sadly, we’ve yet to try this so can’t quite give you the verdict on how effective the analyzer is.

If you don’t have access to the Spotify Karaoke feature then you’ll need to be patient as it may not have rolled out to your device yet.