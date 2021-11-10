how to change quick settings on android 12

Changing the Quick Settings in Android 12 is super simple. The new version is available for Pixels with more phones coming soon. Among all of the changes was a visual update to the Quick Settings tiles. These are the options that sit above the notification shade and expand out when you pull them down.

This works on most Android phones so you can apply this to your Galaxy, OnePlus, or Motorola device. Just know that you're not stuck with the default options, like G Pay or Google Home controls.

This process involves a couple of steps, so here's how to change your Quick Settings on Android.

How to change Quick Settings in Android 12

1. Pull down your notification shade, then pull down again to expand the Quick Settings.

2. Tap the pencil icon below the tiles.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

3. Hold and drag to rearrange or remove items in the list. Or, you can drag up other options, which will vary depending on what apps you have installed.

To remove tiles from the list, drag them the bottom of the screen. Conversely, to add tiles, find the one you want and drag it up to the top.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

