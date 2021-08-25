Trending

How to appear offline on Nintendo Switch

Here's how to appear offline on Nintendo Switch to be invisible to your friends

Need to know how to appear offline on Nintendo Switch? It’s not as obvious as on other consoles – perhaps because Nintendo is less focused on social features than its rivals – but it’s easy enough to do when you know how.

Rather than a toggle to easily switch on and off, appearing offline on Nintendo Switch is a permanent setting buried in your profile page. That suggests it’s not actually intended as a temporary measure, but there’s no reason why you shouldn’t use it that way all the same if you want.

Whether you’re after a bit of peace and quiet, or you're simply playing something embarrassing that you’d rather your friends didn’t know about, it’s a pretty simple process to become invisible. Here’s how to appear offline on Nintendo Switch.  

How to appear offline on Nintendo Switch 

1. From the Switch home screen, select your profile from the icons displayed along the top of the screen. 

2. On your profile page, scroll down to "User Settings" on the sidebar. It’s the last option on the list. 

3. In User Settings, scroll all the way down until you come to the Friend Settings subsection. Select “Friend Settings."

4. Select the first option in the list: "Who do you want to see your online status?"

5. From here, you can opt to appear offline to everyone by selecting "No one" — the last item on the list.  

6. Alternatively, you can be a bit selective, and appear online to some people by simply choosing "Best friends." 

Best friends can be tagged and untagged by selecting them and pressing “Best friend” under their name when browsing your contacts on your profile page.    

Either way, appearing offline and invisible to everyone or just selected people will allow you to play your Nintendo Switch games without being constantly interrupted.

