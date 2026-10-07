You don’t need a $500 smart toothbrush spying on your molars — get these Prime Day deals under $100

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I’m on a personal crusade to fix my gum health, but I want a cost-effective alternative that achieves the same clinical results without the high price tag. You shouldn’t have to choose between a healthy smile and a reasonable bank balance. That’s why Prime Day is my ideal time to recommend you upgrade.

To save you from sifting through hundreds of bloated discounts, I’ve tracked down the best electric toothbrush deals live right now that deliver dentist-level cleaning without draining your account.

Top electric toothbrush deals

FOREO ISSA 4: was $99 now $59 at Amazon The ISSA 3 has been my go-to recommendation for anyone struggling with sensitive gums, so seeing the upgraded ISSA 4 bundled down to $59 is a steal. FOREO's silicone brushes look unusual, but that flexible hybrid head mimics a natural manual stroke while delivering high-frequency sonic pulses without the harsh, rattling buzz of traditional electric models. The ISSA 4 refines the pulse modes and keeps the legendary 365-day battery life (yes, you literally charge it once a year over USB). Plus, this bundle includes a second brush head, giving you a full year of replacement heads right out of the box. Read more Read less ▼

Laifen Wave : was $89 now $62 at Amazon Holding the best value title in our official buying guide, the Laifen Wave Special punches far above its $62 sale price tag. Its sweeping head does the heavy lifting for you, replicating the exact brushing angle dentists tell you to use at the gumline. This refreshed version adds gum-friendly ultra-fine bristles, a soft-touch matte grip, and a boosted 50-day battery life. The app also lets you fine-tune the motor across 1,000 setting combinations so you can dial back the intensity whenever your gums need a break. Read more Read less ▼

Oral-B iO3: was $109 now $69 at Amazon Consider the iO3 the no-nonsense workhorse of Oral-B’s lineup. It skips the fancy OLED handle displays and app connectivity, focusing entirely on performance: three core cleaning modes, a built-in 2-minute timer, and a smart light ring that keeps you from mashing bristles against your gums. If you’re serious about improving your gum health on a realistic budget, grabbing this upgraded handle at a $40 discount is a no-brainer. Read more Read less ▼

SURI Pro 2.0: was $105 now $83 at Amazon The Suri 2.0 takes the top spot in our best electric toothbrush buying guide, improving on the original in almost every way. This brush features a much-improved UV-C case that charges the toothbrush and sterilizes the head simultaneously, 40-day battery, and recyclable brush heads. The new intuitive pressure sensor gently pulses to protect your gums without loud alerts, while the aluminum body ensures it looks great on your counter. Add in free head recycling and a modular design built for repair, and this might be the last toothbrush you ever need to buy. Read more Read less ▼