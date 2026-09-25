How to banish fruit flies with apple cider vinegar — and prevent them from coming back

Out of all the most annoying household pests, fruit flies rank near the top. And despite my constant efforts to clear away fruit, scrub the fruit bowl, and sanitize the kitchen counters and floors, they always seem to be hovering around.

After chatting with friends and work colleagues, it turns out I’m not alone in my battle against these relentless pests.

While there are many natural ways to get rid of fruit flies (from white vinegar and dish soap to even beer), there seems to be another common household item that can do the trick — apple cider vinegar.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

In fact, our Sleep Editor tested this clever method to combat her kitchen fruit fly problem, reporting equal parts delight and dismay at the resulting pile of defeated bugs.

Although DIY fruit fly traps can be effective in the short-term, it’s also important to know what items are causing fruit flies to invade your home in the first place.

In the meantime, if you want a quick and simple fix to your tiny pest problem, here’s how to use apple cider vinegar to get rid of fruit flies. And top tips to keep them away for good.

How to trap fruit flies with apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar fruit fly trap (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Simply fill a small bowl or glass jar with a cup of apple cider vinegar. Then, cover it with plastic wrap and seal it tightly around the bowl with an elastic band.

Simply fill a small bowl or glass jar with a cup of apple cider vinegar. Then, cover it with plastic wrap and seal it tightly around the bowl with an elastic band.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Next, poke small holes in the plastic wrap and leave it out on your kitchen counter or in areas where you’ve spotted a swarm of fruit flies.

Typically, fruit flies are attracted to the scent of cider vinegar, making their way through the holes in the plastic film. Since the insects can’t find their way back out once trapped, this offers an effective way to keep your home pest-free.

In addition, apple cider vinegar is non-toxic, affordable, and safe to use around the family and pets.

(Image credit: Future)

Alternatively, if you don’t have a bottle lying around in your cupboard, you could invest in pre-made liquid baits such as Super Ninja Fruit Fly Traps. Similarly, these traps use a natural liquid bait that mimics decaying fruit to lure flies.

Our Sleep Editor also put these remedies to good use to combat her fruit fly issue. Plus, these traps are easy/safe to use indoors and are kid- and pet-friendly.

However, if in doubt about what exactly those tiny bugs hovering in your kitchen are, take a look at our guide on how to tell fruit flies and drain flies apart.

Super Ninja Fruit Fly Traps for Indoors, 4 Pack: was $15 now $12 at Amazon This handy fruit fly trap contains a natural liquid bait that flies will be drawn to quickly. Simply shake before you open the bottle. Dry the yellow funnel and place it near the source of fruit flies. This will last for a few weeks and is safe to use indoors.

Top tips to keep flies from coming back

fruit flies on lime (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fruit flies are attracted to rotting or decaying organic matter, so immediately throw out any old or fermenting food.

Wash fresh fruit immediately after bringing it indoors to eliminate any lingering eggs attached to your groceries.

Keep your fruit stored in the refrigerator, stopping pests from reaching the counter bowl.

Maintain daily cleanliness across kitchen worktops and mop up messes right away. Thoroughly sanitize sink basins, drains, and trash cans to stop bugs from lurking around.

Fruit fly larvae and eggs feed on the waste inside drains. Make sure you clean your drain and sink areas thoroughly. A top tip is to pour baking soda and distilled vinegar down the drain, flushed with boiling water, to destroy lingering eggs at the source.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.