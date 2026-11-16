Why are people putting baking soda in their window tracks? Here’s why pro cleaners recommend this 5-minute trick

Cleaning windows is one of my favorite quick tasks because it takes so little time. But even after wiping the glass spotless using my go-to white vinegar and dish soap solution and dusting the windowsills, there is always one specific spot I often overlook in my regular cleaning routine.

In fact, it’s the one place that nobody bothers to look at — dusty window tracks. These usually contain all sorts of grime, from dust and debris buildup to dead bugs; they are also notoriously tricky to clean properly. Even a narrow vacuum attachment isn't enough to get deep into window tracks and reach those awkward corners.

That was until I found this clever hack that simply involves a popular pantry staple that you’ll probably have in your kitchen. What’s more, professional cleaners swear by this quick cleaning trick — that only takes minutes. Here’s why and how you use it.

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Why baking soda is good for cleaning window tracks

A spoonful of baking soda next to a spilled jar and a cork lid (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Baking soda is a versatile powerhouse for tackling everyday home issues — from breaking down stubborn stains to neutralizing unpleasant odors. Beyond these common uses, though, it also proves to be effective at deep cleaning window tracks.

This is because baking soda acts as a mild abrasive that can lift grime with ease (scratch-free), and when combined with white vinegar (my go-to), it can easily create a great cleaning solution with its natural properties.

If you want to know more, check out what makes baking soda and white vinegar so good at cleaning. Just avoid these 7 things you should never clean with baking soda.

How to use baking soda to clean window tracks

Cleaner window track (Image credit: Future)

Start by clearing out any loose debris or dust, using a narrow nozzle attachment on a powerful vacuum cleaner. Next, sprinkle a layer of baking soda along the dirty window track before spraying with white vinegar.

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Leave to sit for about five minutes to allow the fizzing chemical reaction to get to work on the ingrained dirt and dust. If the track is especially grimy, leave it for up to 15 minutes.

Then grab an old toothbrush or small bristle brush to gently scrub away the grime from top to bottom — not forgetting to tackle the corners and awkward crevices. You’ll see the dirt will easily lift off, making the task quick and hassle-free.

After removing dirt and debris from the tracks, wipe away any remaining baking soda and vinegar with a paper towel or microfiber cloth. Then finish the job by cracking open the window so the track can air-dry completely.

So if you want to keep your windows looking spotless all year round, be sure to include this simple 5-minute trick in your regular cleaning routine.

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