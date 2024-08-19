Hurry! Amazon deal takes 45% off Echo speaker and smart light bundle

Amazon's Echo devices rank among the best smart speakers and smart displays we've tested. They're easy to use thanks to snappy voice command processing and have best-in-class sound performance. I find that they offer the most value as all-in-one smart home centers since they come stacked with versatile sensors and controls built into each Echo.

Right now, the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker with Sengled Smart Color Bulb is on sale for $64.99, which is $55 off its usual $120 price tag. That's a savings of 37% off not only one of the best Alexa speakers but one of the best smart home hubs (with Matter and Zigbee protocol) you can buy. It even ships with temperature and motion sensing triggers built-in, which makes it one of the best smart home devices if you're looking to start one or expand your existing setup.

Echo (4th Gen) with Sengled Smart Color Bulb: was $120 now $64 @ Amazon

This device packs strong audio and deep Alexa integration and is ideally suited to be the core of your smart home. Not only is it an Alexa smart speaker that can control other smart home devices by using your voice, but it's also a mesh Wi-Fi extender and can upgrade your TV's audio experience with an Alexa home theater sound experience. Right now it comes with a free Sengled smart color bulb.

The latest generation Echo brings the knowledge of the Alexa assistant to any room so you can get info or play music by using your voice. It's stacked with features so you can drop in on other Echo speakers or Echo Shows in other rooms as an intercom or link them all up for a whole-home listening experience. This Echo (4th Gen) is a particularly high-performance speaker with a 3.0" neodymium woofer and dual front-firing 0.8" tweeters, which trumps the Dot and Spots front-firing speakers.

Even more exciting is its built-in Matter and Zigbee radios to double as a smart home hub that connects local smart home devices like smart locks, lights, and sensors to your Alexa smart home without needing an extra hub. That cuts down on bandwidth consumption and is faster than Wi-Fi. Its built-in sensors can detect changes in motion or temperature which can be used to kick off routines automatically. For example, when it detects someone enter the room it will instantly turn on smart lights.

(Image credit: Signify)

It just so happens that this deal nets you one of the best smart light bulbs for free. That way you have something to control with your new smart home hub as soon as you get it out of the box. Whether you want to turn on the lights, flip between all 133 Alexa smart light colors, or create complex automation this is the bulb to do it. You can program a routine to turn it on when occupancy is detected or turn off when nobody is in a room to conserve energy. The Alexa app lets you schedule the bulb and its brightness to create a DIY sunrise and sunset alarm. Just program it to ramp up gradually from zero percent in the morning and have it slowly dim down after sunset to kickstart a sleeping routine.

This affordable bundle lays a strong smart home foundation but there's still plenty you can expand on. Add one of the best smart plugs to your existing outlet-powered appliances like your lamp or coffee maker to control or schedule them even while you're away from home. And if you have a camera, here are five ways to use your home security camera to automate your smart home.