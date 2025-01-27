Apple's new HomePod with iPad-like display reportedly launching this year

An overhauled HomePod device was heavily rumored throughout last year, with a variety of different versions purportedly in the works.

Today, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that a new HomePod smart home hub is likely to launch this year. He described the new home hub as "the most significant release of the year."

As mentioned, a few different versions of the smart home hub have been rumored, including a robotic one attached to a movable arm. However, Gurman believes that the version we'll see in 2025 is "essentially a HomePod with a roughly 7-inch screen."

He notes that the new HomePod will feature AI tools with an expected high-end variant coming down the line. That version might feature the robotic arm and cost $1,000.

The device could be used to control appliances, listen to music, or make FaceTime calls via the new "homeOS" operating system based on Siri and Apple Intelligence.

Gurman and others have claimed previously that Apple is looking to make a big leap into the smart home category. This iPad-esque HomePod has been the centerpiece of many of these rumors.

Similarly, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed in December that the new HomePod will launch with a "6 to 7-inch OLED" display this year. At the time, he said that the product would be delayed into the third quarter of 2025, suggesting a fall launch.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If Apple launches a new hub, it will compete directly with similar offerings in Google's Nest Hub and the Amazon Echo Show.

It's unclear if Apple will still have a speaker-only version of the HomePod as it sounds like most of the focus will be in producing this smart home controller version. That said, it has been rumored that a new HomePod mini might launch this year.

More from Tom's Guide