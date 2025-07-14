Apple Smart Home Hub — we just got bad news about the release window

We've been hearing a bunch of rumors about Apple's smart home hub, which was expected to arrive at some point later this year. But sadly, we already heard that this may not be on the cards anymore, and it all comes down to Apple's ongoing problems with Siri.

This news comes from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, and the latest issue of the Power On newsletter.

According to Gurman the hub was dependent on Siri features that were originally scheduled to be released as part of iOS 18.4. This would have let Apple's voice assistant utilize personal data, and recognize what was going on with a user's screen.

The hub also reportedly replied on the new App Intents feature, which gave Siri better control over apps and functions. This in turn allows the hub to be controlled via voice commands, and without it the hub isn't going to work as well as people would expect.

What's going on with Siri and the smart hub?

Right now, we don't know what's happening with Siri's upgrades, and based on what Apple said at WWDC 2025 it doesn't sound like those changes will be happening this year. Without them, the Apple Smart Hub isn't going to be close to what Apple reportedly envisioned.

That's not to say Apple couldn't release some kind of smart home hub in the meantime. As we've seen with the likes of Alexa and Google, you don't need an AI chatbot to make a voice-controlled smart screen. But since this is now 2025, and AI is all over the place, Apple would be at a disadvantage.

Specs we've heard so far suggest this hub will have a 7-inch display with a camera at the top — suitable for FaceTime and other video call apps. The software is said to be the new "homeOS", with an interface inspired by StandBy mode on the iPhone. There's also expected to be a built-in battery, smart home controls, Apple Intelligence support and access to other Apple apps.

Gurman believes that the hub won't be arriving until next year, possibly around the time the new Siri actually launches. Which would make total sense.

If Apple has delayed the smart hub because of issues with upgrading Siri, then it's logical to release that screen as soon as it's actually feasible.