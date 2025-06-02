5 common places spiders love to hide in your home

When it comes to dealing with household pests, spiders are seemingly the number one culprit.

Not only can it be unnerving to know how to get rid of spiders, but these pests are notorious for leaving unsightly cobwebs everywhere. Meaning extra cleaning!

But if you’ve spotted more creepy crawlies than usual, chances are they’re hanging out in their favorite "spider spots" around your home. What’s more, these are areas where you probably wouldn’t think to look first.

So if you don’t want any surprises, here are some of the common places spiders love to hide out. Plus, top tips to keep them far away.

1. Under the sink

Spider on edge of white sink (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Spiders love humidity, and so a bathroom makes the ideal hiding place. Common areas to check would be under the sink, toilet or around warm pipes, where you’ll often find the rogue spider.

Be sure not to forget these spots whilst cleaning your bathroom, giving all areas a good wipe and disinfect with a microfiber cloth. Regular cleaning and dusting will also help get rid of spiders’ webs and egg sacs.

In addition, if you want to prevent spiders from crawling through gaps or crevices around windows or doors, you can use caulking or a weatherproof sealant to seal any potential entry points.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gorilla Waterproof Caulk & Seal Silicone Sealant: $9 at Amazon This waterproof caulk is perfect for sealing cracks and gaps around windows and doors. It also keeps out water and moisture, making it mold and mildew resistant. A great preventative method for keeping out spiders and other insects.

2. Under furniture

A vacuum cleaner reaching under furniture (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Similarly, another discreet place to nest is under furniture. Just like us, spiders enjoy dark, quiet places at night and prefer these hard-to-spot places.

Always inspect the undersides of your bed, sofa, chairs or any low-rise furniture for spiders or cobwebs.

Additionally, you'll need to look out for other bugs. Since spiders are mainly attracted to your home for food sources and nesting purposes, this also includes a feast of other bugs.

So ensure you regularly clean underneath furniture, using a powerful vacuum cleaner to deal with cobwebs immediately.

3. Near appliances

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Whether it's your trusted air fryer or toaster oven you might want to check behind or around your kitchen appliances for unwanted crawlies.

Rogue spiders enjoy dark, warm places to nest, and so appliances such as dishwashers, ovens and clothes washers make ideal hiding spots.

If possible, pull such appliances away from the wall to give them a thorough vacuum clean and remove cobwebs with a microfiber cloth behind them.

4. Inside closets

Spider on a white shirt inside a closet (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Since spiders enjoy dark places, don’t be surprised to find one or two lurking in your closet or cupboard.

Whether they’ve crept in through an open door or gap, or made their way in via a shopping bag or shoe box, closets offer the perfect conditions for spiders to nest — preferably in a dark corner somewhere.

First of all, you’ll need to declutter your closet like a pro, before giving it a good vacuum clean and wipe down with a microfiber cloth.

If you want extra prevention, spiders are known to be repulsed by strong scents, such as peppermint, eucalyptus and citrus. In fact, strong, plant-extracted oils such as peppermint, eucalyptus or cinnamon oil are an effective repellent for most household pests including mice, ants, and more.

Such essential oils can be used as natural repellents by making an easy, non-toxic spray. Simply mix a few drops of peppermint essential oil with water in a small bottle. Spray directly into corners, around cracks and any other trouble areas where you often spot spiders.

Plus, it will leave your room and closet smelling fresh all day too. So it’s a win-win!

Horbäach Peppermint Essential Oil: $4 at Amazon This pure peppermint oil is paraben-free, and provides a fresh scent. Versatile to use in aromatherapy, or in an oil or reed diffuser. And while the fragrance is pleasant to our senses, it is also known to be a natural pest repellent.

5. Buried in clutter

A cluttered bedroom (Image credit: Shutterstock)

We all have busy routines, and it can be hard to stay on top of decluttering our homes properly.

However, clutter makes for the perfect hiding places for spiders to dwell in.

“Clutter provides ideal hiding spots for spiders, offering them protection and a place to build their webs and call them home," says Laura Ascher, pest expert at Our Oily House. "By reducing clutter, you make your home less appealing to these eight-legged intruders.”

It’s always advisable to declutter and keep things tidy — as you don’t want to encourage a spider infestation.

In addition, you can make an essential oil, spider repellent to spray in trouble areas or dark corners of the room. This strong, repulsive smell should be enough to keep them far away.

In any case, having a good tidy will ensure your home remains clutter (and spider) free for the long run!