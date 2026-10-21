25 Home Depot fall deals to refresh your home — up to 50% off furniture, decor, grills and more
Get your home fall-ready with these deals
Fall is in full swing, making it the perfect time to give your home a seasonal refresh. Whether you’re making the most of the crisp, comfortable days outdoors or giving your interiors a fresh new look, now’s the time to get started.
Case in point: Home Depot is hosting a massive fall sale with up to 50% off. For those looking to cozy up their outdoor spaces, there's plenty of deals to shop on patio furniture, fire pits, outdoor lights and more. If you're looking to give the inside of your home a refresh, you'll find great furniture and accent pieces available at a discount.
Plus, with spooky season almost here, Home Depot's Halloween shop is open for business with deals starting at $19. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite affordable picks that I'd shop for my own home this fall. Plus, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.
Quick Links
- Home Depot grill sale: deals from $99
- Halloween decorations: deals from $19
- Home decor sale: up to 40% off
- Smart device sale: up to 50% off
- Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off
- Fire pits: up to 30% off
- Appliance sale: up to 35% off
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- T-Mobile: iPhone 18 Pro for free w/ unlimited
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- Amazon: up to 50% off Sony, Blink, Apple
- Skechers: deals from $16 @ Amazon
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Birkenstocks: from $28 @ Nordstrom
- Ninja: appliances from $69 @ Amazon
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
Editor's Choice
Halloween decorations: deals from $19 @ Home Depot
Get ready for the spookiest holiday of the year with these Halloween decorations from Home Depot. You can get light-up decorations, animatronics, inflatables and more.
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Home decor sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a super savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home in the new year.
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Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot
Backyard barbecue season is still going strong. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more.
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Leaf Blowers: up to $200 off @ Home Depot
Fall is here and that means leaves are going to be everywhere! Grab a leaf blower before that becomes an issue with this sale at Home Depot.
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Smart device sale: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot
Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, The Home Depot has deals starting at just $7.
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Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot
The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less.
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Fire pits: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot
Hoping to extend your time outdoors this season? Home Depot has a wide range of fire pits that are perfect for cozying up your outdoor spaces. And the best part? They're up to 30% off now.
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Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot
If you need fresh appliances this fall, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands.
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The NeverChange is a sleek machine with a quiet operation. It has a HEPA filter, which ensures even the smallest contaminant particles are taken out of the air. It's beloved by the TG team, with one staff member writing: "It's totally improved my allergy reaction to dust and pollen in the springtime while I'm at home."
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Halloween Decor
Not only does this scary spider stand at 6', it also lights up. It's weather resistant and quick to blow up, making it extremely easy to add to your outdoor Halloween decor.
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Home Depot's 6.5-ft animated Ultra Skelly now comes in well under $200! Through the app, you can control the skeleton with movements and pre-recorded sounds — or talk straight to your guests through the speaker and scare them live! The LCD eyes even move and blink.
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At almost 100 inches high, this is one impressive Halloween decoration, and it's now on sale with 40% off. There are four glowing pumpkin faces stacked up, held by a sturdy metal pole.
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Home Decor Deals
If you're looking to upgrade your light fixtures, this timeless design is the way to go. Classic farmhouse style meets modern elegance in this pendant with an adjustable height.
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Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W.
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Add this mirror to your bedroom, and it's all but guaranteed to transform your space. Its large, arched shape is classic yet stylish and it has a sleek black frame.
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Bring some natural charm into your home with this area rug in lovely blue and gray shades. It's made of 100% polyester, is extremely durable and machine washable.
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Patio Furniture Deals
Light up your garden with these budget-friendly solar lights. The LED bulbs are powered by solar panels and are great to line your pathway or the edges of your lawn. Plus, once you've set them, you can leave them there with almost no maintenance.
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Now that summer is over, darker evenings abound. This patio umbrella is perfect to extend your enjoyment of your outdoor space through the year, since it'll light up and keep a cozy vibe for as long as you need it.
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Home Depot is only taking $10 off this folding Adirondack Chair, but it's still a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $137, this foldable design is crafted from durable, UV-resistant and fade-resistant materials and is a great deal.
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This is the perfect affordable bistro set for your patio. It combines comfort, style and elegance in one and super-comfortable set of chairs and a table. It's sturdy, weather-resistant and will last for many years to come.
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This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
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Keep your outdoor space toasty with this fire pit table! It's super stylish with a rattan embossed pattern, and runs on propane gas. When you're not using the fire, you can pop the lid on and use it as a table to store snacks and drinks.
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It's easy to see why this patio set is a Home Depot best seller — it's on sale with 30% off. You get seating for 6 with this set, and the pieces can be rearranged as you like to fit your space. There's also a coffee table for your drinks and snacks.
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Score a discount on this Joyside wicker patio set. It comes with two swivel chairs and a side table, making it a great center piece for your outdoor space. There are four different cushion color options to match your decor.
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Transform your dining space with this luxurious set that is both comfortable and stylish, expressing your style while also functioning for patio hangouts and backyard barbecues. The textilene chairs and matching dining table are guaranteed to withstand all weather elements and offer superb comfort and durability.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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