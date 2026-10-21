Fall is in full swing, making it the perfect time to give your home a seasonal refresh. Whether you’re making the most of the crisp, comfortable days outdoors or giving your interiors a fresh new look, now’s the time to get started.

Case in point: Home Depot is hosting a massive fall sale with up to 50% off. For those looking to cozy up their outdoor spaces, there's plenty of deals to shop on patio furniture, fire pits, outdoor lights and more. If you're looking to give the inside of your home a refresh, you'll find great furniture and accent pieces available at a discount.

Plus, with spooky season almost here, Home Depot's Halloween shop is open for business with deals starting at $19. Keep scrolling to see all my favorite affordable picks that I'd shop for my own home this fall. Plus, check out our guide to the best Home Depot promo codes.

Editor's Choice

Halloween decorations: deals from $19 @ Home Depot

Get ready for the spookiest holiday of the year with these Halloween decorations from Home Depot. You can get light-up decorations, animatronics, inflatables and more. Read more Read less ▼

Home decor sale: up to 40% off @ The Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a super savings event on home decor, furniture, bedding, kitchenware and more. Save big on everything you need to refresh your home in the new year. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor grill sale: deals from $99 @ Home Depot

Backyard barbecue season is still going strong. The Home Depot is discounting various charcoal, gas, propane, and pellet grills with prices from $99. The sale includes major brands like Weber, Kingsford, Blackstone, Nexgrill, and more. Read more Read less ▼

Leaf Blowers: up to $200 off @ Home Depot

Fall is here and that means leaves are going to be everywhere! Grab a leaf blower before that becomes an issue with this sale at Home Depot. Read more Read less ▼

Smart device sale: up to 50% off @ The Home Depot

Step up your smart home game with deals from Home Depot. Whether you're in the market for a new smart plug, thermostat or security camera, The Home Depot has deals starting at just $7. Read more Read less ▼

Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off @ Home Depot

The Home Depot is currently hosting a massive bath event with select bathroom upgrades up to 40% off. From faucets and bathtubs to vanities and showers, there's tons of great deals to revamp your bathroom for less. Read more Read less ▼

Fire pits: up to 30% off @ The Home Depot

Hoping to extend your time outdoors this season? Home Depot has a wide range of fire pits that are perfect for cozying up your outdoor spaces. And the best part? They're up to 30% off now. Read more Read less ▼

Appliance sale: up to 35% off @ The Home Depot

If you need fresh appliances this fall, check out this sale at The Home Depot. This retailer is slashing up to 35% off select fridges, washers, rangers and more from top brands. Read more Read less ▼

Shark NeverChange Air Purifier: was $249 now $149 at The Home Depot The NeverChange is a sleek machine with a quiet operation. It has a HEPA filter, which ensures even the smallest contaminant particles are taken out of the air. It's beloved by the TG team, with one staff member writing: "It's totally improved my allergy reaction to dust and pollen in the springtime while I'm at home." Read more Read less ▼

Halloween Decor

Home Decor Deals

Moomal Farmhouse Chandelier: was $186 now $112 at The Home Depot Featuring a modern, open cage design, this wagon wheel chandelier with a matte black finish will bring an element of style to your foyer, kitchen or dining room. It has adjustable height and is compatible with LED bulbs up to 60W. Read more Read less ▼

Patio Furniture Deals