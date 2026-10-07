Bissell’s made cleaning up household messes easier with a 35% price drop on its viral Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner

If you’ve got kids or pets, your home is going to see a fair amount of messes.

Knocked-over drinks, sticky jam fingers on sofas, muddy footprints and pet accidents on your carpet — you could find yourself cleaning all day long.

What’s more, besides clearing up the mess, you’ll want to make sure stains don’t stain and odors don’t linger.

Right now, the Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner is $84, down from $129 on Amazon.

Now under $100, that’s an impressive 35% saving you can pocket.

From personal experience, I know having a dedicated spot cleaner — rather than endless scrubbing by hand and pushing stains deeper into the fabric — is a total game changer.

Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $129 now $84 at Amazon This is an epic discount on a super-portable stain- and odor-removing vacuum that can clean up spills and messes from the whole family. I’m not just talking about pets and kids, but big kids too! The clean water tank has a large 48 oz capacity, giving you more time between emptying and refilling. Plus, it comes with a 4-inch tough stain tool, HydroRinse tool, spraying crevice tool, and a bottle of Little Green Pro Oxy Spot & Stain solution.

Why every pet household needs this compact cleaner

(Image credit: Bissell)

If you’re a pet owner, this compact cleaner combines super suction power and spray to remove pet spots and stains from carpets, rugs, upholstery and car interiors. Even pet-free households will benefit from its ability to remove tough coffee stains, wine, and grease.

What's more, this compact appliance, weighing just 9.6 lbs, is perfect for cleaning up spills and messes in small spaces, and it’s lightweight and portable enough to take outside to clean your car — making it especially handy if your vehicle is covered with pet fur and muddy paw prints.

With a 4.5-foot hose and a 15-foot cord, this appliance is flexible enough to clean hard-to-reach places — spraying, scrubbing and lifting dirt away while neutralizing odors. To help you get started, it includes specialized stain-removing tools and an 8oz bottle of cleaning solution.

The large-capacity clean and dirty water tanks let you get on with the task at hand, rather than spending time emptying and refilling the units.

Over one million consumers have already purchased Bissell's Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner. Are you going to join the gang this October Prime Day?

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