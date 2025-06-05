Wayze Bulb Cam is a smart bulb with a security camera attached — what you need to know

It's never been easier to install the best outdoor security cameras around your home, but usually those involve some kind of fixture — often involving screws and drillbits. But what if you could just add a camera to any existing light fixtures? That seems to be the idea behind Wyze's latest bonkers security camera.

The Wyze Bulb Cam is exactly what it sounds like — light bulb attached to a security camera. But this isn't a discreet kind of camera that someone might miss. It actually looks like Wyze has bolted a normal outdoor security camera onto the bottom of a lightbulb.

Which, as goofy as it looks, does mean that installation of said camera will be extremely simple. As long as you have some kind of compatible light fixture, you should be able to get this camera set up in almost no time at all.

(Image credit: Wyze)

The Bulb Cam records in 2K resolution with a 160-degree field of view. Traditional infra-red night vision is also available, but since the camera is attached to its own light source there is an option for color night vision as well. Which just means the light turns on, and illuminates whatever is in frame.

The camera fixture is adjustable too, with the option to extend the camera position down, and adjust the rotation and tilt to get the perfect angle.

All recordings are saved locally, with the camera supporting microSD cards up to 256GB. If you'd rather upload straight to the cloud you can, but it will cost you $3 a month. The upside to that is the subscription also adds object recognition to the camera — just in case you're struggling to figure out what you're looking at.

The bulb is, of course, a smart bulb. Wyze is also offering a standalone version called the Wyze Accessory Bulb offering the same features — just without a camera attached. That includes adjustable brightness up to 800 lumens, adjustable color temperature up to 3000K, motion activation and the ability to link up with other Wyze Bulbs to improve illumination.

The Wyze Bulb Cam is available now for $50, while additional camera-less Accessory Bulbs are selling for $17 each.