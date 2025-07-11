This giant battery finally helped me electrify my garage — and it's $90 off for Prime Day

I can't tell you the number of times I've needed to use an electrical tool, only to find myself too far from any kind of power outlet. Maybe you're camping, or working with battery-less tools, or just need power where you're otherwise deprived of it. Since we have portable batteries for our phones, couldn't we get a bigger version?

Thankfully you can, and I picked one up in the Prime Day 2025 sales. The Anker Solix C300 is currently on sale for $209 at Amazon, which is $90 off the usual price. This 288Wh battery actually has 3 outlets for you to plug into, alongside a selection of USB ports, offering you the chance to power up your stuff without being chained to the house.

Anker Solix C300: was $299 now $209 at Amazon Keep your tools and appliances powered on, regardless of whether there's a power outlet nearby. No more lengthy extension cables or expensive proprietary batteries — just plug it in and get up to 300W of power straight from the Anker Solix C300. There are also USB-C ports, a 12V car socket and even a built-in light.

I recently bought the Solix C300 to make better use of my garage. I've always wanted to make better use of the space, rather than just keeping my car in there, but there's the small problem of power. Rather than having garages attached to the house, all the garages in my street are in a single block — roughly 65 feet away from my back gate.

Worse, construction workers in the mid-80s apparently decided you don't need electricity in your garage. That's where the Solix C300 comes into play. Hooking up the garage to my electrical meter is not on the cards, but there's nothing stopping me from having a battery in there. And it means I can finally move all my gym equipment out of the house and into the garage — something my wife is thrilled about.

The Solix C300 comes in 2 variants, but this is the only one that supports AC power. That means you can plug stuff in, just as you would with an ordinary wall outlet. The Battery supports up to 300W of power in normal situations, but that can be upped to 600W for "surge" mode if needed. That's more than enough to get low powered tools and electronics running for a short period of time — almost 6 hours in my case.

On top of that there's an LED light installed, 3 USB-C ports, a single USB-A port, and a 12V car socket. Those of you that don't want to have to keep dragging the C300 back into the house to recharge can also plug in a compatible solar panel and get free (ish) energy from the sun. But you are limited to 100W, rather than the 140W you can get from an outlet.

The solar panels are sold separately, and Anker's 100W Solix panel will set you back $189 in the Prime Day sale — down from $299.

