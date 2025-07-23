iOS 26 beta just teased the highly anticipated HomePod with a screen
"Hey Siri, show me what the next HomePod is going to look like..."
The fourth developer beta of iOS 26 has arrived and, allegedly, it comes with code that teases HomePod settings — including one setting that seems to reference a HomePod with a display.
The HomePod data was discovered by MacRumors, who found the foreshadowing phrase: "Your HomePod won't be able to show you the local weather, time, or respond to Siri requests about your area."
The suggestive word is "show", since right now the HomePod can't show you anything like the weather or time since there is no screen of any kind to display that information. But that could change with the upcoming Apple HomePod 3.
What it means for the HomePod
Beyond the slightly sketchy phrasing, there doesn't appear to be more in the code, but what's there is believed to be another hint at the long-rumored next-generation HomePod speaker.
Up to this point, only leaks and rumors have painted a picture of an updated Apple speaker that features an OLED iPad-like display that's supposed to be powered with a more AI-forward Siri 2.0, but no solid evidence has yet to appear.
At one point, the new HomePod was supposed to launch in March of this year, but recent rumors have pushed the device into the third quarter of 2025.
Part of the problem, reportedly, is that Siri integration. Many of the rumors claim that Apple wants to turn the HomePod into a home hub that utilizes AI and voice directives to control your smart home via the speaker, but that has caused a delay in development.
In addition to advanced Siri support, the HomePod 3 is supposed to control HomeKit and Matter devices, run Apple apps and work in a similar fashion to an Amazon Echo Show.
Apple's battle with AI
It's no secret that Apple is struggling with the building its own AI features. Recently the company was dealt a major blow to its Apple Intelligence strategy, largely because Apple keeps getting in its own way when it comes to AI.
It's gotten so bad that there are even reports that Apple may hand off AI upgrades to other companies like OpenAI or Anthropic.
Apple's Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak spoke with Tom's Guide during WWDC 2025 and discussed Apple's approach to AI and how the company is working to improve Apple Intelligence going forward.
"We will announce the date when we're ready to seed it, and you're all ready to be able to experience it,” said Federighi said of an updated Siri 2.0. Since then, though, nothing has been announced.
Despite rumors that the HomePod 3 is still coming in 2025, it's not clear when Apple will finally release it, as the company continues to grapple with its AI problem.
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
