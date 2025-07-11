My favorite video doorbell is on sale for Prime Day — and it has features to protect your packages from thieves

There's nothing worse than having an Amazon package left at your door, in full view of the street and nobody home to grab it. While some kind of package locker may be in order, you can always opt for a simpler approach — a video doorbell.

But this isn't just any video doorbell. Eufy's E340 video doorbell actually has a second camera and AI that work in tandem to keep tabs on packages. Oh, and it's on sale for Prime Day with Amazon selling the eufy E340 video doorbell for just $94. That's $55 off the usual price tag, and a saving of 37%.

Eufy E340 Video Doorbell: was $149 now $94 at Amazon Protect your packages from thieves with Eufy's E340 dual-camera video doorbell. Not only does it have a second camera lens to watch your porch, it also uses an on-board AI to detect any packages that are dropped off and taken away. The swappable batteries also make it a lot easier to keep yopur doorbell powered on without actual doorbell wiring. They do cost extra, though. Eufy E340 Video Doorbell with spare battery: was $199 now $129

The E340's second camera is angled down at your porch, which means any packages that are dropped off should be left in full view of the camera. The on-board AI can also detect when packages have been dropped off, and perhaps most crucially, when they have been removed — alerting you with notifications.

It may not stop porch pirates from stealing your stuff, but it does mean you'll have a full recording of them committing that crime. Which the police (or Amazon) may be interested to see.

The main doorbell camera uses infra red night vision, but the bottom instead features two built-in lights for full color night vision. So you should get more detail than your standard grainy grayscale footage — which is a big win. The lights are motion activated too, which may even scare off a few skittish thieves.

Plus, unlike other video doorbells that need to be removed and recharged, eufy built the E340 with swappable batteries. That way you can pop in a new battery and minimise the amount of time your doorbell isn't recording. Sadly you only get one battery with this particular deal, but Amazon is selling an E340 with an additional battery for $129 — down from $199.

The other great thing about the E340 video doorbell is that it's completely standalone, and doesn't require a eufy Homebase to operate. Though Homebases are required for a lot of other eufy cameras, and offer significantly more storage space in the process. Because the E340's 8GB on-board storage isn't going to last long.