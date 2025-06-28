My dad is suffering in the heatwave: Here are 5 products I recommend he buys to keep cool

We’re all feeling a bit hot under the collar right now. The barometer’s on overdrive and the brave among us may be thinking about sleeping in our refrigerators (PSA: don't do that - this is sarcasm).

My dad is struggling too, and he’s asked me to recommend a few products to help him keep his cool in the heatwave. Here are the 5 ideas I’ve come up with.

1. Create a cool breeze at home

A cooling fan is possibly the first thing we think of to cool us down in the heat, apart from an iced cold drink — that’s coming later.

But what puts me off the idea is the thought of having an unattractive appliance stationed in my living room, home office, or bedroom all summer. And, as a home writer, I instinctively want to find an attractive appliance.

My dad was also looking for a cooling fan that wouldn’t look out of place in his home and would blend into his interior’s aesthetic.

With this in mind, I came up with my best solution, Dyson’s Cool Bladeless fan. Although, there is a downside. It’s only available in the U.K, for £249 at Dyson.

While this is fine for my dad, I wanted to find a cooling fan that’s available in the U.S. So, as an alternative to the Dyson, I’d recommend Shark’s TurboBlade Fan, which is $299 at Amazon.

One of the best features of the Shark TurboBlade is that it has two arms that can be adjusted. This means is can blow air in different directions — now that's a cool idea in a heatwave.

Shark TurboBlade: $299 at Amazon This Shark TurboBlade Fan is ultra customizable and can pivot, twist and oscillate, circulating and propelling air up to 80ft. The angle and direction can be changed to find the perfect cooling position and it has 10 power levels. Plus, it even has an Air Blanket Model, for smoothing sleep.

2. A cool pack-up

When you’re out for an adventure on a hot summer’s day, there’s definitely one thing you can’t be without. You need to keep your drinks and food chilled. When your thirst needs quenching, you’ll want to reach for an ice-cool beverage rather than a lukewarm refreshment.

Although I’d opt for a larger, hard-cased cooler like the Ninja FrostVault Cooler, which is awarded 4.5 stars in our best cooler buying guide, my dad doesn’t need anything as large as 45 quarts.

He’d be better off with the Yeti Hopper M15. It’s a soft cooler with a small capacity that will hold 32 cans. Don’t worry, he won’t go thirsty and there’s still plenty of room for his cheese and pickle sandwiches!

There’s plenty of colorways to choose from, including King Crab — it’s bright orange and a hefty $399 at Amazon. But, if you’d prefer to go under the radar and camouflage is your thing, the Olive colorway will fit the bill, and it’s currently reduced to $240 at Amazon.

3. Iced coffee on the go

Many of us enjoy coffee, whatever the weather, but when the temperature rises, it’s refreshing to switch to a cold brew rather than a steaming cup of joe.

But rather than relying on a coffee shop iced beverage, you can make your own at home and forego the expensive and the lure of the sugar-laden syrups.

To make this all easier, Nespresso has created the Nomad Iced Coffee Cup, but it's proved so popular it quickly goes out of stock.

Millie Fender, Managing Editor, Homes, has tried the 18-oz capacity reusable cup and says it's helped her survive the sweltering heat of her commute this summer. What's more, she tested the spill-proof cup by tipping it upside down to see if it will survive a chaotic car journey.

While my dad doesn’t frequent many coffee shops nowadays, or commute, he’d certainly benefit from the Nomad Tumbler, whether he makes it up to enjoy at home or to take on a car journey.

And although it's tricky to get hold of, thanks to Nespresso's collab with Samra Origins, it's currently available as a limited version at Nepresso.com for $25.

Nespresso Iced Tumbler, Samra Origins: $25 at Nespresso AU The Nespresso iced tumbler is spill-proof, dishwasher-safe, and infinitely reusable. The limited-edition Samra Origins colorway also comes with fun illustrations along the bottom of the cup.

4. Something for a sweet tooth

While I don’t advocate surviving solely on this sweet treat all summer, it’s an indulgence that helps keep us cool. It provides a cooling sensation in the mouth, even if it doesn’t reduce our core temperature.

My dad is a glutton for ice cream, so recommending an ice cream maker is right up his street. And if he hears the word ‘Ninja,’ I know he’s going to swipe it up, whatever it is!

That’s why I recommend the Ninja Creami, as it not only makes customized ice cream but also allows you to enjoy sorbet, gelato, milkshakes, and smoothies. What’s more, it’s currently on sale with a 13% discount at Amazon for $199.

I’m looking forward to popping over to sample what he makes, and I'm definitely going to recommend he adds Biscoff to his mix!

If ice cream isn't your thing, you could try the Ninja Slushi instead — it's a frozen drinks maker that will provide the chill without the cream, and it's currently $329 at Amazon.

Ninja Creami: was $229 now $199 at Amazon The Ninja Creami lets you make delicious frozen desserts from the comfort of your home — and we're not just talking about ice cream. This 7-in-1 machine can whip up sorbet, milkshakes and more with little to no prep and the simple push of a button.

5. Beat the heat in your backyard

My dad’s backyard is exposed to full sun, so although he already has a pergola with a bench, he needs a large parasol to provide added protection. It will also give me a shady spot to sit while I enjoy all that ice cream.

Rather than having a parasol that’s more suitable to be used with a table, he’d benefit from a hanging offset umbrella that gives him more flexibility.

This Costway Steel Market Hanging Solar LED Patio Umbrella is just the ticket. The parasol features a 10-foot span, a heavy-duty base, and pre-installed solar-powered LEDs that illuminate at night.

What’s more, it’s only $126 at Home Depot. It even has a crank handle for easy opening and closing. No more getting stuck under the parasol as you attempt to open it.

Costway Steel Market Hanging Solar LED Patio Umbrella, Tan: $126 at The Home Depot This expansive Costway patio umbrella will provide you with added shade and sun protection in the heat. It spans 10 feet, and has 8 supporting ribs to support the canopy. It's can also be opened in 3 seconds using the crank handle.