My new fan has cooled me down as the weather starts to make me melt like an ice cream — and it's all thanks to this Prime Day deal

It is hot. Well, it is where I am — and given that my house has been built for cold winters and insulated heat inside, you can imagine how grim it can get when the weather starts to get extremely hot.

Thanks to this Dreo Smart Fan deal in the Prime Day sales, however, I've never been cooler.

The Dreo Smart Fan is now $67 at Amazon. That's about how much spent, and it was worth every single dollar that I put into it. I am so much more comfortable.

Lowest Price! Dreo Smart Fan : was $79 now $67 at Amazon The Dreo Smart Fan might not look all that big, but my word is it capable of pumping out a whole lot of cold air. It's quiet at the lowest level, but keeps me plenty cool enough as the weather gets ever hotter. It connects to the Dreo smart app as well, so you can control it with your phone.

I actually don't like being hot all that much. I don't like it when I sweat too much, especially when I'm sitting in one place and trying work. When the weather gets hot, my little office space can get not only get extremely warm (thanks to all the screens and my laptop) and very stuffy.

Thanks to my new Dreo Smart Fan though it's become a whole lot more comfortable to sit in my office and get on with my work. After all, I need to be at the top of my game to bring you as many Prime Day deals as I do, and the fan is giving my brain the cool air it needs to work it's best.

The fan itself is great – it's compact, produces an ungodly sum of cool air, and oscillates 120 degrees to keep the air in my room moving. The app control is helfpul too, so that I can turn it on when before I get home so I get to come back to a cooled space. I don't think I could do summer without it anymore.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.