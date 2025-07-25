Beat the heat with this Dreo smart cooling fan limited-time deal on Amazon

As the temperatures are getting hotter, so are we. And if you're struggling to cope in a heatwave, a quality cooling fan is essential to keep us cool, sweat-free and comfortable indoors.

Luckily we’ve spotted a great fan deal that will handle all your cooling needs this summer.

Right now, and for a limited-time only, the Dreo TurboPoly Oscillating Fan is just $127 from $149 on Amazon. That’s a decent 15% discount, of one of the top, smart fans on the market.

Since cooling fans are in demand, we’re sure this great deal won’t be staying on the shelves for too long!

Save $22 Dreo Oscillating Fan : was $149 now $127 at Amazon This Dreo pedestal fan is a feature rich smart fan that runs ultra quiet at 20dB, while still delivering a powerful stream of air to cool rooms in no time at all. It features nine speeds and six modes, and has a built-in 12-hour timer. What's more, you can customize it via the Dreo app, and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

If you’re after a smart, pedestal fan that is powerful, and 'whisper' quiet, this Dreo TurboPoly Fan is one to consider. In fact, this makes it ideal for bedrooms, if you don't want to disturb your slumber at night.

Its attractive design is sturdy and sleek. And while it doesn’t have the trendy, bladeless design that competitors are going for, it does come with its very own unique USP. It oscillates horizontally and vertically up to 120-degrees so that cool air is circulated around the room evenly.

Additionally, It goes up to 9 powerful settings, and six modes to adequately cool any sized space, and has a built-in, 12 hour timer.

What’s more, it comes with a handy remote control, timer, and you can customize via smart connectivity, at just a touch of a button.

Easy to install, the Dreo app unlocks extra settings that you don’t have on your remote control. For instance, you can quickly select your speed, flow, and even set schedules.

So if you want an all-in-one, smart fan to help you survive the summer, grab this deal now!