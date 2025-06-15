I tried the upgraded Dyson Cool bladeless fan — and it's the best looking fan I’ve ever seen

With warmer temperatures, many of us are either preparing the air conditioner for a hot summer, or in my case, bringing the cooling fans out of winter retirement.

And as someone who is obsessed with interior style and decor, I’ve always struggled to find the perfect cooling fan to suit my home.

While I’m all for functionality and the power to instantly keep me cool and comfortable on a sweltering day, it has to look the part too.

Dyson has always been at the forefront of innovative vacuum cleaners, and their air care range is no different.

Since the launch of Dyson Cool, the world's first bladeless fan in 2009, it quickly became an iconic game-changer. A fan with no blades? Who would have thought?

So when I discovered the brand had finally given its original, bladeless fan a fresh, new upgrade, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on one.

Cue the redesigned, Dyson Cool CF1 bladeless desk fan that promises a stylish new look and more cooler (no pun!) features to play with.

Not only does it now have 10 fan speeds to choose from, it comes with extended oscillation settings, sleep timer, and the additional Night mode, which automatically dims the displays and adjusts fan speed for cooling that won’t disturb your slumber.

At a retail value of £249.99 (about $338), it does come at a steep price compared to other cooling fans on the market. Plus, it doesn't come with any app connectivity, or smart features.

With all that said, I couldn’t wait to try out the new Dyson Cool CF1, and see if it was worth the wait (and price tag!). Here are my first impressions.

Where to buy

Sadly, the Dyson Cool CF1 is only available in the UK currently, available for £249.99 at Dyson.

But it's set to launch in the US in early 2026. Watch this space for more updates.

Dyson Cool CF1: £249 at Dyson UK The Dyson Cool CF1 is the brand's latest innovation in bladeless fan technology. The upgrade is a redesigned circular look with customizable settings, added sleep mode, improved oscillation and a digital LCD screen. If you're hoping to keep cool this summer, this could be the fan you've been looking for.

First impressions

Setting up the Dyson Cool CF1 was literally a breeze, and easy to assemble. You simply attach the bladeless top to the base unit with a quick twist and lock movement (as noted on the base).

It has three buttons — On/Off, Sleep Mode and Oscillate, and it also comes with a handy remote control. It’s also incredibly lightweight and compact. I could easily lift and carry it around the room with one hand.

Hands down, the Dyson Cool CF1 is the most eye-catching, sleek fan I’ve ever seen, and I loved its circular design — in contrast to Dyson's, trademark capsule-like shape.

Dyson Cool CF1 fan on floor (Image credit: Future)

Plus, not only does the bladeless design make it easier to clean, eliminating dust circulating in the air, but is a safer option for small children and pets (no chances of putting tiny fingers into an oscillating fan!).

And though it’s originally intended for tabletops or desks, the Dyson Cool CF1 didn’t look out of place on my living room floor.

In fact, it was far less obtrusive than my trusted Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan, adding a more contemporary appeal.

Tiny but mighty

Aesthetics aside, the real question is, does the Dyson Cool CF1 perform just as well as it looks?

First, I experimented with all 10 settings to find a comfortable temperature — finally settling between the 5-7 mark, which was sufficient.

Despite its tiny stature, I was impressed at how the Dyson Cool CF1 got to work at instantly cooling down my living room within just seconds.

In fact, the minute I turned the fan off, I could feel the temperature difference immediately.

And if you’re experiencing a heatwave, the highest setting will give the air a powerful cooling boost, to keep you comfortable in no time.

Dyson Cool CF1 fan - speed (Image credit: Future)

Another thing I was most impressed with was its ‘whisper quiet’ operation, which is always a bonus. I barely noticed when it was running, and I could easily have a conversation or relax in peace.

In fact, the only time you heard a slight hum was when the setting was cranked up to 10, and the power kicked in. However, you probably won’t even need to use this setting often — unless your AC suddenly stops blowing cold air.

The Sleep Mode and Timer functions are also handy, as the Dyson Cool CF1 can adjust its fan speeds and dim the light to suit your environment.

Dyson Cool CF1 fan - remote control (Image credit: Future)

Perhaps the only downside to note was the remote control not being very responsive when I wanted to change fan speeds. This meant I often had to move to get closer to the unit for it to work.

Still, this isn’t a real deal breaker in the grand scheme of things, especially if you intend to place it on a table or desk.

The bottom line

Granted, you could probably buy a decent cooling fan for half the price — but that wouldn’t necessarily get the job done well.

The Dyson Cool CF1 desk fan may be miniature, but it certainly packs in the power to instantly cool down a room.

What's more, it's super quiet, and won't disturb your slumber at night. It's lightweight size makes it convenient to carry around, or even travel with if you're planning any 'staycations'.

It may not come with any app connectivity or fancy mod-cons, but if you simply want a powerful fan that has the best-looking, design on the market, I would invest in the Dyson Cool CF1 for sure.