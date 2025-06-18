I've been using Nespresso's spill-proof iced coffee cup, and it's the best $25 you'll spend this summer

TikTok loves Nespresso's Nomad Iced Coffee Cup. It's probably why it's never in stock. So when I saw the brand had introduced its viral $25 tumbler in a summery pistachio shade, I ran to the checkout to get my hands on it.

Two weeks in, and I get the hype.

This thing really is spill-proof, and I'm so confident that it won't leak that I've been happily throwing it in my work bag every morning, right next to my laptop and my Kindle. Now that's trust.

Best of all, because of Nespresso's new Samra Origins collab, the cup is currently available to buy at Nespresso.com for $25. But if the pistachio collection is anything to go by, I'm expecting it to sell out any minute now.

Here's why the Nespresso Nomad iced coffee cup is the best purchase I've made to help me survive the sweltering heat of my commute this summer.

Nespresso Iced Tumbler, Samra Origins: $25 at Nespresso AU The Nespresso iced tumbler is spill-proof, dishwasher-safe, and infinitely reusable. The limited-edition Samra Origins colorway also comes with fun illustrations along the bottom of the cup.

Worth the hype?

It's finally iced coffee season, and from now through to September, you won't find me without a frosty coffee in hand. But there's an art to iced coffee, and I much prefer the strong, flavorful stuff I make at home over the glorified milkshakes you can buy at some coffee shops.

And many Nespresso users agree, opting to make a coffee to-go every morning over stopping in for a Starbucks on the way to work.

Which is why Nespresso created the Nomad tumbler, complete with an 18-oz capacity and a smart straw cap that is totally spill-free. I've even tipped this thing upside-down to see if it can survive a chaotic car ride, and I didn't lose a drop of my precious iced vanilla latte.

Assembly is easy, and cleaning is intuitive. Plus, the cup can go through the dishwasher to prevent any lingering smells or nasty residue.

The real magic is in the plastic cap which sits over the straw. This blocks any iced coffee from leaving through the cap around the straw insert, and it stays securely in place no matter how much you shake the cup.

I also really love the ribbed section around the middle of the cup, which provides some grip when your plastic gets slippy with condensation.

The one downside

Now I've been using this coffee cup for two weeks, I don't think I could phase it out of my routine. But the one thing I wish it had was a little insulation.

The lightweight tritan body won't provide any support in keeping your ice cubes intact if you're taking your morning coffee on the go, which means my drink gets a little watery if I take my iced coffee on the sweltering London Underground and wait until I get to the office to take a sip.

Nespresso's travel mugs are my go-to for hot coffee, and they keep my Americanos piping hot all through the morning.

So Nespresso, if you're reading this, would you consider making a double-walled iced coffee cup to help me keep my cool?