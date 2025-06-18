Forget Dyson — I tried this smart fan and it proves you don’t need to spend a fortune

For the last 3 years, I’ve been using the Dyson Pure Cool in my home. I honestly have no problems at all with it, and in fact, it’s what I’ve been using to cool a second bedroom in my home.

Not only is it smart with remote controls I can access through an app, but it delivers a potent stream of cool air when I need it — plus, it acts as an air quality monitor. My only issue is that it costs a fortune.

That’s why I’ve switched to the Shark FlexBreeze for the last year, which I love for its ability to work off battery power. While it’s way cheaper than Dyson, it’s still pricey for an indoor fan with its $179 cost.

Shark used to be my favorite Dyson alternative until I tested out the Dreo TurboPoly Fan 508S for the past month. And you know what? It proves how Dyson is overrated.

Dreo TurboPoly Fan 508S: $129 at Amazon The Dreo TurboPoly Fan 508S is a feature rich smart fan that runs ultra quiet at 20dB, while still delivering a powerful stream of air to cool rooms in no time at all. It also features a unique 3D oscillating design that flows air all throughout a room. There's also ambient lighting courtesy of the LED light ring that outlines the back.

First of all, let me tell you what this $129 priced smart fan has to offer. Most notably, it features a unique design that makes it look like it’s an ordinary fan at first glance, but it rotates horizontally and vertically up to 120-degrees — allowing it to better distribute fresh air evenly.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

This is different from my Dyson Pure Cool that rotates left and right, since the Dreo TurboPoly Fan 508S can move up and down. In fact, it can point itself towards the ceiling to draw air from beneath and spread it across the ceiling. In my experience, I found this method much more effective at quickly cooling down the room faster than either the Dyson or Shark fans.

Secondly, it runs much quieter than the Dyson because it operates at 20dB. Even when I set it to its fastest speed, it’s nowhere as loud as the Dyson, which is perfect for when I’m trying to nap. I can’t tell you enough about why this matters because it makes a huge difference, like being able to take video calls without my audio sounding distorted due to background noise.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Another unique feature about the Dreo TurboPoly Fan 508S is that it doubles as an ambient light source. I really like the LED light ring outlining the back of the fan. Not only does it add some ambiance to a room, but it’s great that I can switch it to just about any color I want — or even set it to rotate between all of the colors. It’s a function I didn’t think would be helpful at first, but I was proven wrong.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

Just like my Dyson, the Dreo offers controls remotely through the Dreo app, allowing me to remotely turn it on, make quick adjustments to its speed, and even set how far it oscillates. I've also integrated it into Google Home, offering me greater control by speaking voice commands.

It’s not different from what I can do with the Dyson, but it doesn’t cost a fortune either. There’s a big difference between $129 for the Dreo and the $400+ you’d fork over for the Dyson.