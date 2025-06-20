I just tested Shark's FlexBreeze misting fan — and it's 20% off now to beat the massive summer heat wave
Feel as cool as a cucumber
I wasn't built to endure the heat, so on the rare occasion that London turns into a sweaty furnace of death, I close the curtains, take a cold shower, and use it as an excuse to test a new fan.
And it's only been three days, but I can already confidently say that the Shark FlexBreeze is the most impressive cooling fan I have ever used.
With over 200 million people in U.S. also facing a scorching heat wave for the coming week, now is a great time to up your fan game.
With an in-built misting mechanism that sprays a fine jet of water while it fans you, it makes me feel like a crisp head of lettuce being given the cooling mist treatment in a fancy grocery store.
Best of all, if you're looking for a new fan to help you get through the summer, the Shark FlexBreeze is reduced right now. Down from $249 to $199 at SharkClean.com, and reduced by £30 for U.K.-based readers (like me), it's an immediate summer must-have.
Shark's FlexBreeze Pro Mist is Shark's smartest cooling fan yet. It offers immense versatility, with a portable design (complete with carry handle and even a bag) and can also be converted to a freestanding fan. It's also rechargeable, and features a removable misting attachment for next-level cooling.
U.K.-based readers can also pick up a great saving on the FlexBreeze when shopping direct at Shark. This £30 saving is pretty generous considering how fast fans are selling out nationwide, and it's a heatwave staple that will come in handy year after year.
Why I'm a fan of the Shark FlexBreeze
This fan is super versatile. You can leave it plugged in for day-to-day use, but it's also portable thanks to its rechargeable battery, which means you could literally take it on a road trip if you wanted.
Better yet, it's got a removable water tank that attaches easily to the fan head. This emits a super fine mist that's blown towards you as the blades blast cooling air in your direction.
And if you're wondering, that feels as good as it sounds. I actually got a little too comfortable sitting in front of my fan yesterday, and it was only when I had to run some errands around the house that I realised the apartment had become unbearably hot.
And it's portable, too
The versatility with this fan is next-level. It lifts in and out of its base with the click of a button, and has folding-down legs that will prop it up for both indoor and outdoor use.
You should note that Shark warns you to only use the mister when outdoors. Have I been following that advice? No, I have not. I've been giving myself the full grocery store experience while sat on the couch watching Love Island.
But I can see why Shark warns not to spray water inside your house, filled with all your electricals and probably some furniture that you don't want to mop down.
