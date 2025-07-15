I wouldn't have slept a wink so far this summer if it weren't for these 4 Prime Day deals — and they're still live

I live in the UK, which means no AC. Even when temperatures are reaching new highs, there’s not much us Brits can do to keep cool at night and get quality sleep. So, when I found the HandFan Misting Fan for just $18 at Amazon , as well other cooling gadgets on sale, I was keen to give them a try.

After not using any cooling product on the Saturday night and lying awake until the early hours, I put the four I'd found in the Prime Day sales to the test on Sunday. I was a little sceptical about misting water over myself at night. Would it ruin my mattress? Would I wake up damp? But I needn't have worried. The result was finally some quality sleep.

Despite the Prime Day sales event having ended, my four top picks are still discounted. Read on to find out how they transformed my sleep during this recent heatwave. But I'd recommend acting fast if you're tempted to buy them before the next hot spell. It's difficult to know when these sleep and mattress sales will end.

HandFan Misting Fan: was $23.99 now $18.99 at Amazon

This portable fan has three power settings, a low breeze, medium and high. On top of this, you can turn the misting setting on at any point to take advantage of the small water tank attached to it. With a handle that folds to create a stand, this fan is perfect for a bedside table, on-the-go travel or just throughout your home. It’s rechargeable and comes with a USB-C cable. Despite its small size, it boasts an impressive battery life of up to 10 hours, but it also will automatically turn off after two hours, making it perfect for falling asleep with. There’s 20% off at Amazon, but we don’t know how much longer it will last, so it’s worth picking up this bargain heatwave-essential ASAP.

My experience using the HandFan Misting Fan

I put this misting fan to the test last night when temperatures had soared all day and my bedroom had trapped A LOT of heat. I filled up the small tank with water and balanced the fan on my bedside table, putting it onto the ‘low’ breeze mode with the misting feature on.

I lay down and closed my eyes. Heaven. The mist is so fine there’s no chance of feeling damp or wet, in fact, you can barely tell its water. Instead, it creates a super cool breeze that feels like aircon against the skin.

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

I filled it with room temperature water, so I can only imagine how effective it would be if I put in chilled or ice water. While the fan is quite loud, that didn’t bother me since I wear earplugs to bed anyway. But it might be enough to keep some people up.

It was so effective for cooling before bed that my husband and I ended up fighting over it. In fact, it was far more effective compared to our full-size fan set up in our bedroom that just circulates room temperature air without any misting. It helped us both cool down enough to fall asleep relatively quickly, rather than tossing and turning for hours.

My other top 3 cooling sleep products

Last night, I also reached for the 3 other essentials to help keep me cool throughout the night. And considering I didn’t wake up once, I think they worked a treat.

Bedsure Cooling Blanket: was from $32.99 now from $19.99 at Amazon

I hate not having anything to snuggle up under when I sleep. Even when I’m boiling hot, I like to feel cozy. But this recent heatwave made that impossible. So, instead of going without any kind of blanket, we opted for the Bedsure Cooling Blanket. Made from a super thin rayon derived from bamboo fabric, it’s cool to touch and moisture wicking. In fact, Bedsure claim it is 10 times more breathable and absorbent than cotton. It was the perfect layer to snuggle under without overheating. Right now, it’s only $19.99 for an extra large throw size, or upgrade to a queen size for $37.59 (was $59.99), which is a low price for cooling bedding.

Reusable Cooling Gel Packs: was from $17.99 now from $14.37 at Amazon

This was the ultimate savior. When nothing else was working, placing these cooling gel packs on our pulse points was incredibly effective for lowering our body temperature. We both lay there occasionally shifting the packs from our wrists, to our feet, to our neck and on our thighs. It felt like it only took around 10 minutes for my body temperature to drop. Combining this with the fan and cooling blanket meant I was comfortable and ready to fall asleep quickly.