I test cooling fans for a living — here's the 3 I’ll be looking out for this Prime Day

As temperatures soar to record highs outside, that also means most of us are melting inside our homes right now.

And if you don’t have one of the best smart air conditioners, or your AC has suddenly stopped blowing cold air, investing in a quality cooling fan is a must-have this summer.

The humble fan has certainly evolved since my childhood. Gone are the days of the noisy, dust-attracting fins with mediocre power (that would only blow warm air around the room!).

Nowadays, cooling fans are more powerful, smarter and even have upgraded, eye-catching designs. Trouble is, with so many different models, designs and sizes, it can be tricky to know which cooling fan is best for your home, needs and budget.

Luckily, we've tried-and-tested some of the top fans — in a bid to survive the heatwave.

So if you want to keep cool all summer, here are the top cooling fans I’d recommend ahead of Prime Day.

1. Shark TurboBlade Cooling Fan

Shark TurboBlade (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As far as design and innovation goes, the Shark Turbo Blade is definitely not your average looking fan. In fact, you probably wouldn’t even know what it is at first glance.

This is mainly down to its unique design of having two arms that can be adjusted independently to blow air in different directions. It can pivot to cool every corner vertically and horizontally, and offers 180-degree rotation (rather than fully rotating).

At just under 45cm in height and 31.5cm width, don’t be fooled by its sleek and stylish appearance. When our Homes editor, Millie, tested the Shark TurboBlade Cooling Fan, she was impressed by its sheer cooling power. Particularly its Breeze mode that is essentially designed to replicate a more natural-feeling breeze.

In fact, Millie loved how it was perfect for hot sleepers, and its two jets of cool air blowing simultaneously, managed to keep her and her partner cool all night.

It also comes with Boost and Sleep settings to suit your environment, a timer and has a remote control.

Boasting 10 speeds, the SharkTurboBlade also includes a handy Dust Defense feature to capture airborne particles, and prevent the fan circulating dust or pollen allergens in the air — a bonus for hayfever sufferers.

Another feature we appreciated was the fan’s low-noise operation, which is always convenient when you’re trying to relax in peace or have a conversation (just probably don’t use 10 often).

All of this fancy design innovation and power does come at a price though. And at $299, you could probably find a cheaper model on the market.

However, if you simply want to keep cool and comfortable, especially on those sweltering nights, the Shark TurboBlade is highly recommended.

2. Dreo TurboPoly Fan 508S

Dreo TurboPoly Fan 508S inside of home (Image credit: Tom's Guide / John Velasco)

If you’re after a smart fan that is powerful, super quiet and affordable, this Dreo TurboPoly Fan is one to consider.

Admittedly, when I first used this fan for my sweltering living room, I wasn’t so sure how effective this cheaper option would be to really cool it down. However, I was pleasantly surprised overall.

While it doesn’t have the trendy, bladeless design that its competitors are going for, it does come with its very own unique USP. It oscillates horizontally and vertically up to 120-degrees so that cool air is circulated around the room evenly.

In fact, it was fascinating to watch the fan rotate fully towards the ceiling and down again, and you can select whether you want it in a vertical or horizontal mode. It goes up to 9 powerful settings, but I found that 4 or 5 was adequate enough to cool my medium-sized, hot room.

What’s more, it comes with a handy remote control, timer, ambient LED lighting (which gives a soft glow at the back of the fan), and has smart connectivity via the Dreo app.

Easy to install, the app unlocks extra settings that you don’t have on your remote control. For instance, you can quickly select your speed, flow, and change the color and brightness of your lighting.

More importantly, I was impressed at how super quiet the Dreo TurboPoly Fan was. I could still have a conversation or watch my favorite Netflix show, even at higher speeds.

Considering this cool fan is just a fraction of the price of some of the well-known brands on the market, this makes the Dreo TurboPoly Fan a great choice for every home.

In fact, one of our Tom’s Guide editors claims this smart fan is better than his expensive Dyson, proving you don’t need to spend a fortune.

3. Dyson Purifying Fan

Dyson air purifier fan (Image credit: Dyson)

When it comes to air care, Dyson are known for its innovation, bladeless designs, premium power and price.

And if, like me, you suffer from seasonal allergies, the Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B offers the best of both worlds. I love the fact that it can clean up your air whilst cool you down at the same time.

The Dyson fan can go up to 10 cooling settings on a hot day, while purifying your air. And if you don’t want the fan blowing directly towards you, it has a backward airflow mode that purifies the air without blowing cool air.

Plus, if you want to sleep soundly, Night Mode will set it to the quietest levels, without disturbing you from your slumber.

Perhaps, the only thing that's missing is app control, however, it does come with a handy remote control, and its real-time reports allow you to monitor the air quality.

What's more, its slimline, attractive design means that it can blend into your home decor without being an eyesore.

It is on the more expensive side however, but you are essentially getting 2-in-1. So if you fancy splashing out, this is a great investment.