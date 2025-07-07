My favorite coffee brew is reduced by 25% — don’t miss the chance to snap it up this Prime Day

The team at Tom's Guide is passionate about coffee, and we can never wait to get our hands on the latest Prime Day deals. Whether it's one of the best coffee makers or a coffee accessory, you just can't hold us back.

And right now, I'm excited to tell you about that the OXO Brew Rapid Brewer is just $29 at Amazon. What's more, it gained an incredible 4.5-star rating in my OXO Brew Rapid Brewer review. During my testing, I was so impressed with this device and felt it gave AeroPress a real run for its money. So, why do I rate this hot and cold brew coffee press so highly?

OXO Brew Rapid Brewer: was $39 now $29 at Amazon This portable coffee maker makes hot and cold brew, making it a winner whatever the weather. It's small and compact and is easy to store at home or packed into a case when you travel. Plus, it's not only easy to pack, but it's super easy, and makes a delicious cup of coffee you'll want to savour.

Why we love the OXO Brew Rapid Brewer

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman) (Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman) (Image credit: Future / Camilla Sharman)

I simply loved using the OXO Brew Rapid Brewer, and I continue to use it every morning, whether I'm making a hot or cold brew.

Everything about this coffee maker feels premium, and all the parts fit together seamlessly. It's just such a dream to use, and I love the sensation when I press down the pump. It almost feels as if it's gliding.

It's intuitive to use: add the coffee grinds, press them down, top with hot or cold water, and let the liquid sit for a short while (depending on whether you're making a hot or cold brew), then press the pump. There's never any worry about pressing to hard, as it the case with a plunger design. Your fresh coffee is delivered straight into a beaker.

One main advantage is that you don't need paper filters. The coffee brewer has its own fine filter within the coffee grounds basket. Plus, it's also super portable, and all the parts fit together to make it compact for storage.

The only thing it doesn't do is heat your milk, but I can always recommend another gadget for that!

For more our of top picks, take a look at our Prime Day live blog with our editor-curated savings.

Shop today's best early Prime Day sales