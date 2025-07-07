Save up to $126 on Nespresso machines with these awesome Prime Day deals, starting from just $99

With Prime Day just one day away, we're tracking the best Prime Day 2025 deals live.

I am obsessed with coffee (I'm an ex-barista and I spend half of my life testing and reviewing coffee makers), so I knew I had to find some of the best Nespresso machien deals. I've rounded up 8 of my favorite machines, including our favorite 5-star Nespresso Lattissima.

Our Homes Managing Editor Millie praised everything about this perfect coffee maker, including its fantastic milk steaming and huge range of drinks options. Right now it's discounted by a massive $126 — so there's no better time to get the best Nespresso coffee maker out there.

These deals start from just $99 — the entry-level and gorgeous limited edition pistachio Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ — and the might just get even lower for Prime Day 2025. Anything could happen.

Best Prime Day Nespresso deals

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ by Breville: was $139 now $99 at Amazon The most affordable Nespresso machine on this list, the Vertuo Pop+ is also a sight to behold. I adore the pistachio green and cream color scheme; this would look so cute on my kitchen countertop. It's 8 inches wide, so a little larger than the Next machines below, but it looks too cute to pass up. This machine is the cheapest way to get Nespresso coffee — and the color is limited edition.

Nespresso Vertuo Next by Breville: was $179 now $119 at Amazon The Vertuo Next by Breville is probably the best Nespresso machine for small spaces. It's just 5.5. inches wide, much smaller than other Nespresso machines. While the water tank is a little small at 37 ounces, it's a worthy sacrifice for a machine this compact.

Nespresso Vertuo Next by De'Longhi: was $179 now $125 at Amazon While this machine is effectively identical to the Breville Vertuo Next above, the De'Longhi offering comes in this beautiful jade green shade. It's just 5.5 inches wide, making it perfect for small spaces, and looks a treat thanks to the green finish.

Nespresso VertuoPlus by Breville: was $169 now $129 at Amazon Like the De'Longhi-made Nespresso machines, the VertuoPlus by Breville uses "Centrifusion" technology. This tech spins the coffee pods up to 7,000RPM, which creates thick crema and a stronger coffee flavor. This machine also has a 60-ounce water tank, which is enough for tons of drinks. The Vertuo Plus can make four drinks: espresso, double espresso, gran lungo, and coffee.

Nespresso Vertuo by De'Longhi: was $219 now $131 at Amazon As with the pricier Nespresso De'Longhi machines below, the entry-level Vertuo has "Centrifusion" technology. This model doesn't come with a milk frother, but it still has the same coffee brewing tech of pricier machines. It also has a huge waste bin — it can hold up to 13 capsules!

Nespresso Vertuo Plus by De'Longhi: was $219 now $142 at Amazon Like other De'Longhi-made Nespresso machines, the Vertuo Plus has "Centrifusion" technology, which rotates the coffee pod at 7,000RPM for thick crema. This machine automatically alters water, temperature, and spin speed based on each individual pod. Each Vertuo pod has a barcode that the Vertuo Plus reads and adapts its brewing tech for. This is a really unique feature that sets the Vertuo Plus apart from the rest. This also comes with the Nespresso Aeroccino, so you're technically getting another product for free.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe by De'Longhi: was $249 now $174 at Amazon The Vertuo Plus and Vertuo Plus Deluxe are almost identical. The main difference is that the Deluxe (this one) has a larger water tank, so would be better for bigger families, or those who drink more coffee than average. Or those who simply want to refill the water tank as little as possible.

Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima by De'Longhi: was $499 now $373 at Amazon We awarded the Lattissima a perfect 5-stars in our review last year. The most premium offering on this list, the Vertuo Lattissima by De'Longhi is discounted by $126 right now. What makes it so premium? The Lattissima has a built-in milk system. This milk system froths and heats milk for you, so you don't need to get a separate milk frother or microwave your milk. The milk carafe can even be stored in the fridge between uses. This is by far the best option for serious coffee lovers who don't want to deal with the hassle of an espresso machine.

Shop more Prime Day sales