Not a typo — the iconic Moccamaster is 55% off in this Prime Day deal, but it ends tonight

It's Amazon Prime Day, and while many deals will run through until the 11th, the best saving I've seen so far ends today.

The iconic Moccamaster KBGV Select 10-Cup Coffee Maker is now reduced by 55% at Amazon in this astonishing Prime Day saving, and it won't last long.

The Moccamaster has achieved true icon status in the coffee maker game, and it used to sit at the top of our best coffee maker buying guide thanks to its durable design and faultless performance.

There's a catch to this incredible $210 discount. You'll have to buy the Moccamaster in the shade Candy Apple Red, although there are slightly lower discounts of around 30% on other colors. But as someone who tests a lot of coffee makers, I'm partial to a colorful countertop accent, and for $165, I wouldn't skip on the chance to pick up the Moccamaster at its lowest ever price.

In our Moccamaster KBGV review, we were impressed with the no-frills, easy-to-use design and speedy, delicious brewing. This drip machine uses disposable filter papers and comes with a carafe for batch brews. Best of all, it's backed by a 5 year warranty and a lifetime repair promise.

Why we recommend it

The Technivorm Moccamaster KBGV does one thing, and executes it flawlessly.

Its copper heating element delivers consistent temperatures, which is an essential component of achieving a balanced brew. Its showerhead design is also engineered to evenly soak your grounds at the perfect rate for coffee that's not over- or under-extracted.

After 100 minutes, the machine's hot plate will switch off, which will offer peace of mind to those who always forget to do this manually. And if you're like me and can't start your day without a hot coffee, the 6-minute brew time will ensure you're never left waiting for your caffeine fix.

