The pour-over coffee maker I have dreams about is a surprise 20% off in this early Prime Day deal — I'd grab it now

I'm following the best early Prime Day deals to find out which sales are worth your money. As Tom's Guide's resident coffee nerd, I'm always on the lookout for a cheaper caffeine fix. Coffee can very quickly become an expensive hobby.

The Kalita Wave is my number one best pour-over coffee maker. It's perfect for beginners and really difficult to mess up. I'd recommend this over the iconic Hario V60 as it's much easier to master.

Currently, it's $34, down from $44. That's a saving of 21%! Given that Kalita hardly ever has sales, this is an exceptional price.

Kalita Wave: was $44 now $34 at Amazon The Kalita Wave is so easy to use because it's a flat bottomed dripper, which means it doesn't rely on a precise pour as much as a conical dripper. As a result, it's easier to use than the Hario V60 or even the Chemex. $34 for this dripper is a steal, too.

I gave the Kalita Wave a 4-star rating in my review, and one of the cons was that it's a little too pricey. However, with this discount, that issue is irrelevant. If its MSRP was $34? Maybe I'd even bump it up to 4.5 stars.

I have all the pour-over coffee makers: Hario V60, Kalita Wave, Chemex, Yeti Pour-over, and even the pour-over adjacent AeroPress. But the one that reigns supreme? The Kalita Wave.

For beginners, this is one of the best options for the money. As I mentioned earlier, the dripper is easier to use than alternatives, making it ideal for more inexperienced baristas. That doesn't mean it's only for beginners — I'm not a beginner by any means.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iconic frilly filters look like something out of a Victorian period drama, but the dripper is actually patented, so you won't get this design anywhere else. The filters are about $16 for 100 on Amazon, but you can get them cheaper if you dig around.

If I could only have one pour-over dripper, which one would it be? I'd choose the Kalita Wave. It's just so easy to use. When I'm bleary-eyed and sleepy before I've had my morning coffee, I don't want to mess around with anything trickier to use.