The best Breville espresso machine just crashed to its lowest price in 5 years — this is an unmissable Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is almost upon us, and we're tracking the best Prime Day deals live. We've rounded up deals on everything from phones to running shoes, but as Tom's Guide's resident coffee nerd, there's only one thing I really care about: coffee.

One of the best deals I've found so far is the Breville Barista Express that's just $549 right now. Yes — you read that right. Its MSRP is $699, so this is an unbelievable $150 saving.

This is the Barista Express' second-lowest price ever. The cheapest it's ever been was $488, but that was a random discount five years ago. In 2025, this is probably the cheapest it's going to get. If I had more space in my kitchen, I would definitely want to get in on this deal.

Lowest price in 5 years! Breville Barista Express: was $699 now $549 at Amazon Breville is so renowned in the coffee world for a good reason. Breville machines (tend to) last longer than alternative brands, but I've yet to put that to the test personally. The Barista Express is the most affordable Breville machine with a built-in grinder and is the ideal first bean-to-cup espresso machine.

In our 4.5-star review of the Breville Barista Express, we praised its delicious espresso and ease of use. Our U.S. Editor-in-Chief Mike wrote that he "set [Barista Express] up in my company’s office so that I, along with other coffee aficionados, could assess the machine’s performance. It was universally adored by everyone who used it, including myself."

Like other Breville espresso machines, the Barista Express has an impressive 15-bar pressure and comes with both single and dual-walled portafilters, so you'll be able to make "true" espresso.

The Barista Express doesn't have any flourishes like a touchscreen or auto-milk frothing: this is a hands-on machine for people who are interested in coffee. If you want an automated machine, I'd recommend checking out the De'Longhi Rivelia.

Personally, I love getting up close and personal with my coffee, so the Barista Express is the ideal espresso machine for me. It's got a built-in grinder, too, so is a one-stop way to make barista-quality drinks at home.

Shop more Prime Day sales

For more savings, be sure to check out our Prime Day 2025 live blog for the newest deals.