Amazon Prime Day Keurig deals just dropped — save up to 47% with my top 7 picks

If you're looking for a new coffee maker, there's a good chance you're considering buying one of the best Keurig coffee makers. And thanks to this year's Prime Day deals, there are some outstanding savings on Keurig's most popular machines when you shop right now.
A handful of Keurig's top machines were reduced by 47% right now. While these machines do go on sale quite often, I never see them at nearly half-off, so I've rounded up my top 7 Keurig Prime Day deals you can shop right now.
The Keurig K-Slim is reduced from $149 to $79 right now, which is a $70 saving on the best value pick in our buying guide. Our top pick, the Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Coffee Maker, is also just $150 at Amazon right now, thanks to a 32% discount.
The top 7 Keurig Prime Day deals
The Keurig K-Express Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker comes in five different colors and has a 42-oz removable reservoir that makes refilling super easy. It offers 3 different drink sizes and is one of Keurig's most compact models. At 45% off for Prime Day, it's the cheapest Keurig you can buy right now.
Reduced by 31% this Prime Day, the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker comes in black, pink, green, blue, and gray. It's under 5 inches wide and can fit a travel mug up to 7 inches tall under its spout, making it great for busy students or professionals who need speedy coffee they can take and brew anywhere.
The Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is the best value pick in our buying guide, and now it's nearly half-off for Prime Day, down by 47%. It's got an energy-efficient auto-off feature that automatically shuts the machine off after five minutes of non-use, and it's also got a 46-oz reservoir, which can brew four cups between refills.
As the name suggests, the Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker is suited to making cold drinks by brewing at a lower temperature, which is ideal for those hot summer days when you don't want a watery iced latte. It's also got a Strong Brew setting.
The Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is one of Keurig's most popular machines. In our K-Elite review, it scored 4.5 stars and used to sit at the top of our buying guide due to its speedy brew times and handy brew-ahead setting, which allows you to schedule the machine ahead of time. At under $99, it's an outstanding saving at 47% off.
As the name suggests, the K-Supreme is one of Keurig's best coffee makers. It's got MultiStream technology, puncturing K-Cups in a number of points to extract the flavor from every last coffee ground. In our review, it scored 4 stars, and we praised its ability to make no-frills, flavorful coffee.
This ultra-capable Keurig machine is now just $150 for Prime Day, thanks to a $70 saving. When we tested the K-Duo Hot & Iced, it got top marks for versatility thanks to its three brewing options, but it also features MultiStream technology, which guarantees a tastier brew from every K-Cup.
