Amazon Prime Day Keurig deals just dropped — save up to 47% with my top 7 picks

If you're looking for a new coffee maker, there's a good chance you're considering buying one of the best Keurig coffee makers. And thanks to this year's Prime Day deals, there are some outstanding savings on Keurig's most popular machines when you shop right now.

A handful of Keurig's top machines were reduced by 47% right now. While these machines do go on sale quite often, I never see them at nearly half-off, so I've rounded up my top 7 Keurig Prime Day deals you can shop right now.

The Keurig K-Slim is reduced from $149 to $79 right now, which is a $70 saving on the best value pick in our buying guide. Our top pick, the Keurig K-Duo Hot & Iced Coffee Maker, is also just $150 at Amazon right now, thanks to a 32% discount.

For more of my top picks, just keep reading.

The top 7 Keurig Prime Day deals

Keurig K-Express Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $109 now $59 at Amazon The Keurig K-Express Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker comes in five different colors and has a 42-oz removable reservoir that makes refilling super easy. It offers 3 different drink sizes and is one of Keurig's most compact models. At 45% off for Prime Day, it's the cheapest Keurig you can buy right now.

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $99 now $68 at Amazon Reduced by 31% this Prime Day, the Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker comes in black, pink, green, blue, and gray. It's under 5 inches wide and can fit a travel mug up to 7 inches tall under its spout, making it great for busy students or professionals who need speedy coffee they can take and brew anywhere.

Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker: was $129 now $89 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Keurig K-Iced Coffee Maker is suited to making cold drinks by brewing at a lower temperature, which is ideal for those hot summer days when you don't want a watery iced latte. It's also got a Strong Brew setting.

