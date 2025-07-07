This majorly versatile Ninja coffee maker just got a huge $70 discount — Prime Day has started early

We're tracking the best Prime Day deals so you don't have to. We've found sales on everything from laptops to air fryers, but as Tom's Guide's resident coffee nerd, I'm all about the coffee gear.

I'm an ex-barista, so now I spend a lot of time testing the best coffee makers. I've tested everything from pour-over, to French press, to espresso machines that remind me of my barista days.

Sometimes I love finessing my brew with a Hario V60 pour-over coffee maker, and sometimes I look forward to pulling perfect espresso shots with my Breville Bambino Plus. But sometimes... I just want something easy and straightforward. That's where the Ninja DualBrew Pro comes in. It's a versatile coffee maker that can brew drip coffee, "espresso", and even has a K-cup adapter. Right now, it's a huge $70 off in this Prime Day deal.

Ninja DualBrew Pro: was $239 now $169 at Amazon The DualBrew Pro is one of Ninja's most premium coffee makers. Not only does it brew drip coffee, it also has a K-Cup adapter and a milk frother for über-versatility. Even if you have a picky family with different preferences, it can brew 5 different ways for everyone's tastes.

Right... so what does the Ninja DualBrew Pro actually do?

The Ninja DualBrew Pro has five coffee brew styles: K-Cup, Classic, Rich, Over Ice, and Specialty. "Specialty" is an espresso-like drink, but obviously this is a coffee maker, not an espresso machine, so it's not actually espresso. It's more like concentrated coffee.

"Over ice" is another concentrated coffee flavor, and is intended to be diluted with ice and milk. "Classic" and "rich" kind of do what they say on the tin — these are more like your traditional drip coffee flavor.

The super unique part is the K-Cup adapter. Not many drip coffee makers have a K-Cup adapter, so the DualBrew Pro would be perfect for households where one person likes traditional coffee, and another person is more of a K-Cup drinker. On top of that, the DualBrew Pro makes tons of different sizes, so you can brew just one serving, or even a massive 12 cups!

The DualBrew Pro is pretty big, at 15 inches high, so I'd only recommend buying this if you know you have enough storage space for it. It'll fit under most kitchen cabinets, so would be easy to store on the counter. If I had this, I'd be using it every day so there'd be little point me storing it away.

The DualBrew Pro has a few more nifty features: it can keep coffee warm for up to 4 hours, has a showerhead for even brewing, measures water based on coffee volume for precise. brewing, and can even be programmed to start brewing ahead of time.

The sale price of $169 makes the DualBrew Pro one of the cheapest ways to get a versatile and reliable coffee maker this Prime Day 2025.

