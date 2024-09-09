PS5 DualSense controllers just got more expensive — here's how much they'll cost

$5 price increase across the board

PS5 DualSense controller
(Image credit: Future)

The PlayStation 5 Pro might get announced later this month, but before we get there, it appears Sony is raising the price of DualSense wireless controllers by at least $5.

Wario64 on X first spotted the price hike on Best Buy. Since this initial report, the same prices have hit other retailers including Target, GameStop and the PS Direct store. As such, the standard DualSense controller now has a starting price of $74 while colors like Volcanic Red and Cobalt Blue are now $79 — which is the same price for "custom" controllers like the Astro Bot controller.

It's unclear why Sony is upping the price of the price of its controllers. However, this isn't without precedent. During the PS4 generation, the DualShock 4 controllers launched at $60 but eventually got a $5 price bump.

Tom's Guide has reached out to Sony for comment on the price hike and will update when/if the company responds.

Meanwhile, Sony appears to be ramping up to announcing the PS5 Pro, most likely before the end of September. On September 10, Sony is hosting a technical showcase, which will likely show off new features like Nvidia DLSS-like frame boosting, better ray tracing, faster performance and more. The suped-up console should have a huge GPU upgrade as well as much larger memory.

Sony sort of teased the newest PS5 console last week with a promotional image celebrating the PlayStation's forthcoming 30th anniversary. Sony hid an icon of an unreleased console within the image which appears to match other images that have leaked purporting to show off the console.

Previous leaks suggested that the PS5 Pro would ship with more expensive DualSense controllers, which lines up with the recent controller price hike. It's unclear if the PS5 Pro will see a price increase as well or if it will be closer in price to the standard PS5, which still sells for $449.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 