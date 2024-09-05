Latest PS5 Pro rumors suggest a reveal is just days away — here's what we've learned

According to the latest industry rumors, we might finally see the PS5 Pro revealed in a matter of days.

That's according to a historically reliable source called Lunatic Ignus (h/t wccftech.com), who has built up a proven track record in recent months by calling, among other announcements, the May State of Play, and Black Myth: Wukong DLC expansions before they were officially announced.

Per claims in the source's Discord server, Sony is due to reveal their long-rumored mid-generation console update in the early part of next week. Seeing as this news comes just days after Deallabs leaker billbil-kun teased the PS5 Pro reveal was coming soon, specifically in "the first half of September," we should expect to see or learn something about the rumored console refresh from Sony.

Lunatic Ignus has also claimed that the official PS5 Pro reveal would be followed by a new State of Play presentation later in September, supposedly featuring some first-party games and even a "world premiere." If this turns out to be true, it might turn attention away from the disastrous launch of Concord, which is already being taken offline just two weeks after release.

Has the PS5 Pro been officially confirmed yet?

A concept image of the PS5 Pro by Mark Illing. (Image credit: Art Station/Mark Illing)

Despite the many rumors that have been going around for years, Sony has still yet to comment on the PS5 Pro's existence in any capacity. Therefore, every single rumor we hear about it remains precisely that: a rumor.

Until Sony schedules a reveal event, or a State of Play, or a live stream, or reveals their plans for a mid-generation refresh, we still can't be 100% certain that we'll be getting a PS5 Pro in the immediate future. Still, we can't help but get excited about all the rumors; to be clear, there's been many of them lately.

At the end of August, an anonymous user on 4chan claimed the PS5 Pro would be revealed via a Sony blog post on September 9 and shared some marketing material showing the console design, pricing and release date (December 6, 2024). We've included that alleged promo material below:

Rumored PS5 promotional material. (Image credit: 4chan)

That previous billbil-kun leak we mentioned above also came with a rough sketch of the PS5 Pro's design, and it's remarkably similar to that same key art.

If these leaks are true, the PS5 Pro will look almost identical to both standard PS5 and PS5 Slim, save for the three racing stripe-style horizontal slits across the middle of the console. Alas, rumors also suggest the updated console will come boxed with a regular DualSense controller (no, not the fancier, more expensive DualSense Edge).

Prior to these "leaks," industry insiders have claimed that the PS5 Pro is "100% in development," with another even laying out a rumored PS5 Pro spec sheet for the console that hinted it could come with major system upgrades like way more storage and performance upgrades across the board.

Will the PS5 Pro really make 8K gaming a reality? Does it even exist? Only time will tell, but if you want to stay up to speed with all the latest PS5 rumors, be sure to keep an eye on our PS5 Pro hub.