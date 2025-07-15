8BitDo debuts swappable buttons on the updated Pro 3 controller

After dropping the Ultimate 2 update earlier this year, 8BitDo just released a new version of its Pro controller in the Pro 3 that could be a contender for our list of best controllers.

Unlike the the Ultimate 2, the Pro models feature symmetrical joystick layouts like the PlayStation DualSense. What differentiates the Pro 3 from its predecessors is the upgraded drift-resistant TMR (Tunnel Magneto Resistance) technology, which involves quantum tunneling and ferromagnets to produce precise levels of accuracy and reduce stick drift.

The big noticeable difference will be the swappable ABXY buttons, the first time such an option has been available on an 8BitDo controller. Now you can move the buttons around to reflect more of a Switch or Xbox layout.

8BitDo Pro 3: $69.99 at Amazon Available for pre-order: 8BitDo's updated Pro 3 controller is the first from the peripheral maker to feature swappable ABXY buttons plus arcade-style ball-top cappers for the joysticks. It can connect to your PC, Xbox, Switch, Apple or Android device and features a 1,000 mAh battery that promises 20 hours of gameplay.

Additionally, there's a 1,000 mAh rechargeable battery which 8BitDo says will get up to 20 hours of gameplay on a full charge, but this battery is not removable. The controller can still be used via USB if the battery dies.

The Pro 3 looks much like the Pro 2 but it has gained a couple of new buttons including a pair of smaller shoulder buttons. Alongside the buttons there will be a pair of arcade-style ball-top caps for the joysticks.

The updates do come with a price increase. When the Pro 2 launched in 2021 it cost $49.99, but the new Pro 3s will set you back $69.99.

The controllers come with a charging dock that also has a storage niche for its 2.4GHz dongle.

The 8BitDo Pro 3 will launch on August 12, 2025, but you can pre-order it now. It comes in three color options meant to match some now "retro" consoles: gray (PlayStation), classic (Game Boy), and purple (GameCube).

The Pro 3 is compatible with Android, SteamOS, the Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2, as well as Apple devices. It supports Bluetooth, USB and wireless 2.4GHz connectivity.

If you're not ready to buy a new controller for your Switch or Switch 2, you could also try the $20 8BitDo USB wireless adapter 2 that can connect a massive of list of controllers to your PC or console.

