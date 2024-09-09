PS5 technical showcase set for September 10 — PS5 Pro launch looks imminent

Amid mounting rumors that the PS5 Pro could be revealed this week, Sony has just announced a “PS5 technical showcase” livestream hosted by none other than PS5’s lead architect, Mark Cerny.

Per a PlayStation Blog post, this 9-minute presentation “will focus on PS5 and innovations in gaming technology.” The presentation in question will go live on PlayStation’s YouTube channel at 11 am ET. The blog post doesn’t go into further detail, but it’s enough to get PS5 owners excited.

Just last week, Sony posted an image to its PlayStation Blog celebrating 30 years of PlayStation. X-user Videotechuk spotted an icon within that image that looks similar to the alleged PS5 Pro sketches from a leaker who teased concept art that shows a design similar to that of the PS5 Slim but with extra stripes. For months before that though, numerous reports and leaks have claimed that Sony would release a PS5 Pro as a mid-gen refresh of the popular PS5. This latest blog post just adds fuel to the fire.

What to expect from PS5 Pro

(Image credit: Art Station/Mark Illing)

8K resolution and ray tracing are two features that keep popping up with PS5 Pro discussions. More interesting than that though is a new form of Nvidia-DLSS-like super sampling that Digitial Foundry aptly calls “PSSR,” or “PlayStation Super Sampling." This tech should help boost frame rates thanks to machine learning techniques.

Another hint at the PS5 Pro’s specs comes from YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead , with Insider Gaming and IGN corroborating the scoop. According to this leak, the PS5 Pro could boast 67 teraflops of compute power equating to 33.5 Tflops of “Floating Point” performance in real-world gameplay terms. In contrast, the PS5 has just 10.28 Tflops. This technical leap should, in theory, allow the PS5 Pro to go toe-to-toe with some of the best gaming PCs. According to another report from Insider Gaming , the PS5 Pro will get a big boost to system memory performance, leaping from the 448GBs of memory on the base PS5 up to 576GBs.

That same report claims the PS5 Pro will have an identical CPU to the PS5 but the new console will have a “High CPU Frequency Mode” that boosts the CPU’s clock speed to 3.5GHz. This would give the PS5 Pro’s processor a 10% clock boost over the base PS5. The PS5 Pro will also reportedly have 45% faster rendering speed and better ray tracing performance.

Outlook

While Sony hasn’t outright said this PS5 technical showcase will reveal the PS5 Pro, it’s not unreasonable to assume we’ll see the rumored console unveiled — especially since Mark Cerny himself is hosting the live stream. Because of that, this is a stream to keep an eye on as it will no doubt give us a glimpse of what comes next for PlayStation.

We’re keeping an eye on this story as it develops so stay tuned for more!