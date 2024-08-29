Huge PS5 Pro leak tips the console for imminent reveal — and gives a first look at design

The long-awaited reveal of the PS5 Pro may be only a matter of days as a reliable source has claimed the suped-up PS5 console will be announced “very soon”, and the same insider has also given us a first look at the potential design of the machine.

Dealabs leaker billbil-kun has a long track record of accurate information — the user is most known for leaking the upcoming PlayStation Plus monthly games — and the anonymous insider has just dropped arguably their biggest scoop yet in an exclusive report .

As spotted by VGC , billbil-kun claims that the heavily rumored console will indeed be called the PS5 Pro (Which seemed a near-certainty after the PS4 Pro) and that its official announcement is scheduled for “the first half of September”.

Although the leaker does note that “Sony’s plans can change at any time,” so maybe don’t cancel your plans for the first half month just yet.

Could this be our first look at the PS5 Pro?

(Image credit: Dealabs)

If the reveal window information wasn’t significant enough, the same source may have just given us our first look at the PS5 Pro’s design.

According to billbil-kun, the PS5 Pro will largely follow the same design convention as both the regular PS5 and the PS5 Sim but with a few tweaks. The Pro will come in white as standard but will include black three strips across the middle of the console.

The leaker claims to have access to an image of the console’s final packaging but is unable to share this due to copyright restrictions, so has instead sketched the console themselves, which you can see above.

In terms of size, the PS5 Pro will be thicker than the PS5 Slim, but whether it’ll match the monster scale of the first-generation PS5 isn't clear. Fans of physical media will also be disappointed to learn that the image of the PS5 Pro presented does not contain a disc drive, but as with the PS5 Slim, Sony may be planning to sell an attachable drive as an optional extra.

Finally, the report also indicates that the PS5 Pro will ship with a regular DualSense controller rather than the uber-swanky, but very expensive, DualSense Edge.

Is this PS5 Pro leak the real deal?

As noted, billbil-kun definitely has the track record for me to feel there could be some substance to this report. However, even the most trusted leakers on the planet can get stuff wrong (often through no fault of their own as information and plans can change), so take everything above with a healthy grain of salt.

Until Sony comments officially on the PS5 Pro — which to be clear, it has yet to do so in any capacity — then all details should be considered unverified. As it stands the very existence of the console is still up in the air. Fingers crossed the details above prove to be accurate, and the PS5 Pro’s grand unveiling is just around the corner.

This is far from the first time we’ve heard unconfirmed details about the PS5 Pro. Previously insiders have claimed the console is “100% in development” with one source even laying out a rumored spec sheet that suggests the gaming machine could be an 8K monster. We’ll have to wait to see if any of these leaks are ultimately true, but check out our PS5 Pro hub for a full roundup of all the latest rumors.