Sony confirms adorable Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller — here’s where to buy

Astro Bot is getting his own full-fledged PS5 adventure later this year, and the adorable pint-sized robot has quickly become a modern-day PlayStation mascot. And to mark the release of his latest adventure, Sony has announced an Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller.

Confirmed via the PlayStation Blog, the Astro Bot DualSense Wireless controller will be released on Friday, September 6. Naturally, that’s the same day the Astro Bot game launches exclusively on PS5. The controller will cost $79.99/ €79.99 / £69.99 and be available at PlayStation Direct in the U.S. and U.K. alongside “select retailers”.

If the previous limited-edition DualSense controllers for blockbuster games such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Hogwarts Legacy are any indication, you’ll want to secure your Astro Bod pad ASAP as stock may sell out fast. The Spider-Man 2 controller was a particular favorite of unscrupulous resellers in the fall of 2023.

Pre-orders will launch on PlayStation Direct on Friday, August 9 at 7 a.m. PT for folks in the U.S. and 10 a.m. BST in good old Blighty. Mark that date down in your calendar if you already know you're going to want this uber-cool official Astro Bot merch.

We’ll update this page with all the buying links you need once retail listings are live, and will also keep an eye out for restocks just in case this proves to be yet another gaming item that is seriously cool, but frustratingly difficult to buy...

What is the Astro Bot PS5 DualSense controller?

Astro Bot DualSense Controller Reveal | PS5 - YouTube Watch On

This limited-edition PS5 accessory is pretty much exactly what it sounds like — a DualSense controller decked out in a custom Astro Bot decal.

While some themed PS5 pads haven’t quite hit the spot (looking at your hideous controller design, LeBron James), Astro’s controller is absolutely stunning mixing white and blue hues to create a striking design that is appropriately charming.

The announcement post describes the controller as featuring “Astro’s signature blue accents on the handles and buttons, carved-in, sci-fi lines as well as the trademark playful pair of eyes on the touch pad” and even calls it “a true work of art,” and who am I to disagree with that assessment?

It should be noted that the Astro Bot DualSense is just a regular PS5 controller rather than a limited edition DualSense Edge, so if you simply cannot do without those additional premium features then you might want to save your cash. But if you’re in the market for a new pad, or have a soft spot for Astro Bot (and frankly who doesn’t love the adorable robot mascot?) be sure to lock in your pre-order next month.