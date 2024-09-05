We just got our biggest clue yet that the PS5 Pro is real — here's what we know

Sony is starting to celebrate 30 years of PlayStation and in a promotional blog for the campaign may have teased the much rumored PS5 Pro. Spotted by eagle-eyed X-user Videotechuk, the image released by Sony appears to have an unusual icon that seems to point to the next PS5 console.

It's either a mistake or a very clever teaser.

This follows on the heels of a massive leak from Dealabs last week that hinted at the design of of the PS5 Pro with multiple black stripes on the faceplates of the console. It's giving off Adidas vibes. The hidden icon has similar striping and can be seen near the current PS5 model with it's singular stripe.

Sony also posted to the official PlayStation Instragram a cryptic story with a clear look at the icon and a link to the blog that reads "Your first look 👀."

(Image credit: Sony / Videotechuk)

We've known for months that the PS5 Pro is coming it some point with insiders in May claiming that it was "100% in development" and was going to arrive this year. A detailed spec sheet purported to show an 8K console with massive CPU and GPU upgrades and more memory. Though the sketches from the Dealabs leak didn't show a disc drive, it's possible Sony could release an external drive as they did with the Slim model.

It's doubtful that the Pro model will be smaller or as "sleek" as the PS5 Slim, but it's also unclear if it will match the monstrous size of the original PS5 or sit somewhere in the middle.

We do expect the price to be higher than current models which start around $449. Analyst Serkan Toto told IGN that he expects Sony to price the Pro variant between $600 and $650. Though in the same article a different analyst believed that Sony wouldn't raise prices on the PS5 Pro and instead the base model might see a price decrease.

And if we're talking rumors, Sony is reportedly working on a new PlayStation handheld; could they announced a suped-up PS5 Pro alongside a PS Vita 2?

Hopes and dreams at the moment, but we'll know more in the next couple of weeks as Sony is expected to, at the very least, announce the PS5 Pro in mid-September.