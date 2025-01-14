PlayStation’s massive holiday sale ends this week — this is your last chance to score PS5 games from $4

PlayStation Store's holiday sale has been running for several weeks, but all good things must (eventually) come to an end. Sony has confirmed this massive sales event will conclude later this week (on Jan. 18). But you've still got time to save on some of the best PS5 games with deals from just $2.

There are thousands of deals available across PS5 and PS4 games, including some of the biggest games of 2024 from Stellar Blade to Persona 3 Reload. However, my favorite discount is the incredible Resident Evil 4 Remake for just $19. That's less than $20 for one of the best horror games ever.

These are just the start of the epic PS5 game deals available right now. I'm rounding up my top picks down below, and I've also included some of the best sales at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy if you'd prefer a physical PS5 disc.

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $17 at Amazon Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

NBA 2K25: was $69 now $29 at Amazon One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes and looks staggeringly good on the PS5 – particularly PS5 Pro. This latest version of the popular basketball sim has dropped to $29 at Best Buy, so now is the time to get on the court.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $37 at Amazon The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: was $69 now $41 at Amazon Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight, and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.