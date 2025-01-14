PlayStation’s massive holiday sale ends this week — this is your last chance to score PS5 games from $4
Don't miss these PlayStation Store savings
PlayStation Store's holiday sale has been running for several weeks, but all good things must (eventually) come to an end. Sony has confirmed this massive sales event will conclude later this week (on Jan. 18). But you've still got time to save on some of the best PS5 games with deals from just $2.
There are thousands of deals available across PS5 and PS4 games, including some of the biggest games of 2024 from Stellar Blade to Persona 3 Reload. However, my favorite discount is the incredible Resident Evil 4 Remake for just $19. That's less than $20 for one of the best horror games ever.
These are just the start of the epic PS5 game deals available right now. I'm rounding up my top picks down below, and I've also included some of the best sales at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy if you'd prefer a physical PS5 disc.
Best PlayStation Store deals
- PS5 games: deals from $2 @ PlayStation Store
- Lost in Random: was $29 now $2
- Alan Wake Remastered: was $29 now $7
- Metro Exodus (Gold Edition): was $39 now $9
- Deathloop: was $59 now $11
- Fallout 4 (GOTY Edition): was $39 now $15
- Hogwarts Legacy (Deluxe Edition): was $79 now $19
- Resident Evil 4: was $39 now $19
- Persona 5 Royal: was $59 now $23
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered: was $49 now $39
- Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $41
- Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition: was $70 now $46
- Stellar Blade: was $69 now $49
Best PS5 game deals right now
- PS5 game deals from $9 @ Amazon
- Spider-Man Miles Morales: was $49 now $19
- God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $37
- Silent Hill 2: was $69 now $55 @ Amazon
Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.
In the middle chapter of Marvel's Spider-Man saga, Miles Morales is a captivating lead in a more personal story full of stunning set pieces. His unique electric powers revamp combat in interesting ways, too. Spider-Man: Miles Morales remains a must-play PS5 exclusive even in 2025.
One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes and looks staggeringly good on the PS5 – particularly PS5 Pro. This latest version of the popular basketball sim has dropped to $29 at Best Buy, so now is the time to get on the court.
The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.
Set in 19th-century Japan during the Boshin War, Rise of the Rōnin comes from developer Team Ninja and blends a sizeable open world, a choice-driven narrative and engaging combat. Designed to take full advantage of the PS5, it also offers impressive visuals, speedy loading times and full support for the console's DualSense.
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is the game the PS5 was born to play. In this stylish intergalactic adventure, you’ll take control of seasoned heroes Ratchet and Clank — as well as their distaff counterparts, Rivet and Kit. With 10 huge planets to explore, tons of weapons to customize and upgrade, a variety of enemies to fight, and plenty of puzzles to solve, Rift Apart is an absolute joy from start to finish.
Metaphor ReFantazio, an original fantasy adventure that combines social sim elements with stylish turn-based combat, comes from the creator of the acclaimed Persona series. Yes, it's basically Persona in a fantasy setting, but that's a recipe for success, and Metaphor easily gets its hooks into you. It's also meaty, with even a rushed playthrough taking several dozen hours.
We're in a golden age of horror remakes, and Silent Hill 2 is among the very best. This stunning new take on the survival-horror classic sees you step into the fog-blanketed town as James Sunderland, a man on the hunt for his missing wife. Tense and atmospheric, it's fantastic.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Rory is an Entertainment Editor at Tom’s Guide based in the UK. He covers a wide range of topics but with a particular focus on gaming and streaming. When he’s not reviewing the latest games, searching for hidden gems on Netflix, or writing hot takes on new gaming hardware, TV shows and movies, he can be found attending music festivals and getting far too emotionally invested in his favorite football team.