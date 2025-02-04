PS6 won't completely abandon discs, says former PlayStation boss

The gaming industry is slowly moving toward an all-digital future, with both Xbox and PlayStation releasing disc-less versions of the Xbox Series X and PS5 (respectively).

Despite this trend, the yet-to-be-announced PS6 might not completely ditch discs, at least according to former PlayStation exec, Shawn Layden.

In an interview with KiwiTalks (via WccfTech), Layden explained why he believes Sony’s upcoming console will still support physical media. While Xbox’s all-digital approach has worked well in Western markets like the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand, the rest of the world still relies on physical discs.

Considering the PlayStation platform is the most popular in over 170 countries, it wouldn’t make sense for Sony to go all-digital and potentially alienate a large segment of its customers.

Layden also pointed out that PlayStation is popular in military bases, which don't always have an internet connection. Athletes who bring PlayStation consoles to hotels also can’t easily download games due to the large file sizes (and questionable hotel Wi-Fi). This could also apply to anyone with a bad internet connection in general.

Outlook

Shawn Layden has not been a Sony employee for several years, so his remarks shouldn’t be considered part of the company’s official policy. That said, his take on why the PS6 won’t abandon discs seems logical, given the platform’s global dominance.

Considering how the PS5 launched with an all-digital and disc-drive version, it wouldn’t be surprising if the PS6 follows a similar path.

Sony hasn’t officially announced the PS6 (and likely won't for a while yet), but even the most careful person wouldn’t bet against the console’s inevitable launch.

After all, PlayStation architect Mark Cerny confirmed the company is working with AMD on a project called “Amethyst,” which some believe could potentially be the PS6’s codename. A recent rumor from a leaker with a decent track record also points to a 2027 launch date for the PS6. Of course, we should take the latter rumor with the proverbial grain of salt.

Now that we’re in the latter half of the PS5’s life, rumors and reports about the PS6 are sure to ramp up. We’ll keep you updated on anything and everything PS6-related, so stay tuned for more as we hear it.