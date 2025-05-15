New PlayStation handheld console could launch with the PS6 - and Sony is reportedly working on it right now

A full PlayStation handheld console is reportedly in development and could launch alongside the PlayStation 6.

The rumor mill surrounding a potential PlayStation handheld console has been quiet since last December. However, a regular insider on the NeoGAF forums recently claimed that Sony is working on a portable PlayStation.

The leaker, HeisenbergFX4, is usually more focused on Xbox leaks, but in a thread about the PlayStation Portal, said, "A full blown PS handheld is coming."

When asked by other GAF dwellers, they claimed sources and added, "Timing-wise somewhere around PS6 launch," when prodded on a release date.

What could be coming?

(Image credit: Future)

Which means that a handheld PlayStation console will be part of the next generation of consoles, which we expect to launch sometime in 2027 or 2028.

Previous PS handheld rumors painted a picture of a console that could run PS4 games natively and probably stream PS5 games like the PlayStation Portal.

A Bloomberg report from Thanksgiving said that Sony is using the Portal as a basis for its PlayStation handheld, though at the time, it was positioned as a console to take on the Nintendo Switch 2.

PlayStation's main rival, Xbox, has teased an Xbox handheld for years, and is allegedly dipping its toes in the portable waters with an Asus-made/Xbox-branded handheld.

With the Switch 2 launching in June and new consoles from Sony and Microsoft coming in the next couple of years, the future of console gaming is looking more and more portable.