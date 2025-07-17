PS6 just tipped for huge specs upgrade to take on gaming PCs

The PS6 could utilize 24GB of RAM, according to our friends at Digital Foundry (via Wccftech). That’s speculation on their part, given how Sony hasn’t officially announced the PS5’s successor. However, PlayStation President Hideaki Nishino did say the company is thinking about its next-gen console during a June 13 fireside chat (via Dexerto). With that in mind, it’s fair to speculate on how much memory the PS6 could have.

The PS5 packs 16GB of RAM, so it’s reasonable to assume the PS6 will utilize more RAM. That’s because the PS5 is already hitting its limits when it comes to textures and art assets. 32GB of RAM would be nice, and comparable to the best gaming laptops currently available. However, to keep costs down, Sony might opt for 24GB of RAM instead.

While that’s lower than 32GB, it’s still more than the PS5’s 16GB. Also, DRAM is still relatively expensive, which could also limit the PS6’s RAM. That said, there are a good number of gaming PCs and laptops with 24GB of RAM, so the PS6 could be a potential rival to those platforms.

Will Next-Gen Consoles Go Heavy on Memory? 24GB? 32GB? - YouTube Watch On

Additionally, Digital Foundry anticipates that the rumored PlayStation handheld will feature 16GB of RAM. If that happens, then it would make sense for the PS6 console to have at least 24GB of RAM. This is especially true if developers want to make games for both platforms.

What about the next-gen Xbox? Rumors suggest Microsoft’s system could more closely resemble a pre-built PC than a traditional video game console. If that’s the case, the next Xbox could potentially utilize more RAM than the PS6. This next Xbox could be more expensive than the PS6, but this might not be detrimental if this platform’s main competition is the best gaming PCs.

The PS6 hasn’t been announced, so take everything here as idle speculation from tech experts and enthusiasts. Regardless, it’s a safe bet that Sony will eventually release a PS5 successor, given how the PlayStation division is the main revenue driver for the company. How much RAM will PS6 use? We’ll just have to wait and see!

