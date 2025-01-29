Epic PlayStation sale ends in just 24 hours — here’s the 13 PS5 deals from $3 you don’t want to miss

The New Year period is definitely behind us as we enter February this week, and so naturally, PlayStation is set to call time on its New Year Deals event very soon. But the deals are not done quite yet! You’ve still got a little time left to score big savings on some must-play PS5 games.

The PlayStation Store New Year Deals sale runs until Thursday, January 30 giving you around 24 hours (At the time of writing) to pick out your favorite deals. But with more than 2,000 discounts on PS5 and PS4 games that’s not an easy task. Fortunately, I’m highlighting my top picks below including charming action-platformer Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart for $29 and epic RPG The Witcher 3 - Wild Hunt for just $7.

There are also excellent savings on some of the best PS5 games at retailers including Amazon and Best Buy, just in case you prefer a physical disc over a digital download. So, let’s dive into all the biggest PS5 game deals you can shop right now…

Best PlayStation Store deals

Best PS5 game deals right now

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: was $59 now $17 at Amazon Return to a galaxy far, far away in the biggest Lego Star Wars game to date. Experience the entirety of The Skywalker Saga in plastic-brick form and collect more than 300 playable characters as you smash everything in sight. From The Phantom Menace through The Rise of Skywalker, this is the ultimate retelling of the greatest sci-fi sagas ever told.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $21 at Best Buy One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Assassin's Creed Mirage: was $39 now $19 at Amazon Pitched as a return to the franchise's roots, Assassin's Creed Mirage ditches the RPG bloat of the most recent AC games in the form of a smaller, more focused experience. You play Basim, a petty thief turned master assassin in 9th-century Baghdad. With a vibrant city to explore and a list of targets to eliminate, Assassin's Creed Mirage is exactly what the series needed after the overwhelming scale of Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Dead Space: was $69 now $19 at Best Buy Step back into the space boots of Isaac Clarke in this remake of the legendary sci-fi survival horror, Dead Space. The USG Ishimura has been overrun with nightmarish enemies, and it's your job to discover the source of the outbreak while trying to keep your sanity in check. You'll need to conserve your resources by strategically dismembering enemies.

EA Sports College Football 25: was $69 now $24 at Best Buy After more than a decade of waiting, EA returned to the world of NCAA football in the appropriately titled College Football 25. And this simulation of college football was worth the weight. Offering a slightly more arcade-style pace than its Madden sibling, and letting you play as the biggest schools in the country, it lived up to all those years of anticipated.

Persona 3 Reload: was $69 now $24 at Amazon Atlus's Persona series has a strong pedigree, and this full-fledged remake brings the Persona 3 story to the current console generation so franchise veterans and newcomers can experience it. Part social sim and part JRPG, Persona 3 Reload updates the visuals and incorporates many quality-of-life improvements and new elements, bringing the original tale up to date and making this another must-play RPG.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vo.1: was $39 now $29 at Amazon Enjoy the acclaimed Metal Gear Solid franchise from the very start in this first installment in the Master Collection series. This package offers strong value, containing Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty, and Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, along with the original two Metal Gear games and a host of supplemental content, including digital art collections and novels. It is the perfect package for veteran MGS fans or newcomers to the storied franchise.

NBA 2K25: was $69 now $29 at Amazon One of the best-selling sports games around for very good reason, NBA 2K25 is packed with teams and modes and looks staggeringly good on the PS5 – particularly PS5 Pro. This latest version of the popular basketball sim has dropped to $29, so now is the time to get on the court.

Dragon Age The Veilguard: was $69 now $39 at Best Buy The legendary Dragon Age series returns in this fourth mainline installment. Dragon Age The Veilguard sees you assemble the titular team to fight back against the tides of darkness. You can create a custom character and then set out into a sprawling fantasy world full of quests to complete and loot to find. It's just a shame the writing is weak.

God of War Ragnarök: was $69 now $39 at Amazon The sequel to one of the most acclaimed PlayStation games of all time, God of War Ragnarök sees father and son duo Kratos and Atreus embark on another epic journey as they travel across all Nine Realms of Norse mythology. Enjoy visceral combat against a multitude of foes, as well as rewarding exploration and a highly cinematic story that culminates in a stunning finale that you won't soon forget.

Stellar Blade: was $69 now $47 at Amazon In Stellar Blade you play Eve, a futuristic soldier dispatched to Earth to reclaim the planet from a horde of monstrous creatures. Once on the surface, Eve discovers there's more to this conflict than first thought. Offering exciting action gameplay, a satisfying level of challenge and cinematic visuals, Stellar Blade is one of the year's most enjoyable PS5 experiences.