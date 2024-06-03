MSI brought a gaming PC with an AI touchscreen to Computex 2024

AI is a big talking point of Computex 2024 in Taiwan this week, and MSI is there showing off its latest swing at implementing AI in a gaming PC: The Meg Vision X AI.

This new gaming desktop is an evolution of the company's Vision gaming PC line, which first debuted at CES 2024 earlier this year. These are MSI's new flagship gaming PCs, and they get their name in part from the MSI MSI MEG MAESTRO 700L PZ case they're built inside.

These eye-catching cases feature a slab of wraparound glass that cover most of the case (roughly 270 degrees), giving you a clear view at the RGB-lit goodies inside. The same case wraps around the new Meg Vision X AI PC that MSI is showing off at Computex, but it has a unique touchscreen on the front that's designed to give you easy access to the PC's onboard AI.

We don't have all the details yet on what components are available in the MSI Meg Vision X AI or how much it will cost, only that the company will announce pricing down the road and release the desktop sometime in 2024.

What we do know is that MSI claims the Meg Vision X AI PC has the capability to run a local AI chatbot, meaning you can chat with it and ask it to do generative AI tasks like creating images and text, or summarizing documents stored locally on the PC.

This is all integrated with what MSI is calling its "AI Engine", which encompasses some of the company's own AI apps running locally on the PC. This shouldn't affect gaming performance either, since MSI claims the PC is designed to have the CPU handle touchscreen output, freeing the GPU up to focus on outputting whatever game or other program you're using to the monitor.

Since we don't yet know what config options will be available for the MSI Meg Vision X AI we can't say for sure what GPU or CPU you'll be able to get, but it's a safe bet that cutting-edge Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series cards will be available.

What's less clear is whether you'll be able to get one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or Snapdragon X Elite chip inside. These chips debut in a handful of laptops starting June 18 and they're one of the few chipsets currently available which have an onboard NPU capable of 40+ TOPS (trillion operations per second), so they're one of the earliest ways you can get access to the new Copilot+ PC AI features dropping on Windows 11 this summer.

We're hoping to get a peek at MSI's Meg Vision X AI PC in person while we're covering Computex 2024 live from the show, so stay tuned!