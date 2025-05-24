The MSI Claw A8 could be a game-changer for PC handhelds — 3 reasons why I’m stoked

The MSI Claw 7 distinguished itself from the best handheld gaming consoles by featuring an Intel Core Ultra chip instead of an AMD processor. While that aspect made it unique, Intel’s silicon largely kept the device from hitting its potential. Thankfully, we’ll soon get an MSI handheld powered by an AMD chip with the MSI Claw A8.

Revealed during Computex 2025, the MSI Claw A8 will be the first gaming handheld to utilize an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor. This could make it one of the most powerful Windows 11 handhelds yet. On top of that, the Claw A8 features a more ergonomic design and even comes in a bold new color. It has all of that with that same 80Wh battery, up to 24GB of RAM and an 8-inch 1080p 120Hz display.

Though I wish the MSI Claw A8 used SteamOS instead of Windows 11 as its operating system, I’m still excited about this potential Steam Deck OLED rival. Here are 3 reasons why.

MSI Claw A8 First Look | Beats ROG Ally 2 to the Punch! - YouTube Watch On

AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme power

(Image credit: Future)

Let’s start with the big one: the MSI Claw packs an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme chip. While AMD announced this new mobile processor at CES 2025, it was up in the air as to which handheld would utilize it first. Now we have an answer, and I couldn’t be more excited.

In his MSI Claw A8 hands-on preview, Jason England said he was floored by the handheld’s gaming performance. When playing Lies of P on his Asus ROG Ally, he sets the game to medium graphical settings and turns on resolution scaling to achieve 60 frames per second. With these same settings, Lies of P ran at an astonishing 100 fps on the MSI Claw A8!

We’ll need to test the handheld outside of MSI’s controlled environment to truly gauge its gaming performance. But if what Jason experienced at Computex is an indication, the Z2 Extreme chip is going to be a monster for gaming performance on handhelds.

(Image credit: Future)

I liked the design of the previous MSI Claw handhelds since they looked and felt great. MSI could have kept the same design as the Claw 8+ AI, and I would have been happy. However, the company chose to give its new handheld a bit of a facelift that should make it easier to use and more fun to look at.

Per Jason’s preview, the Claw A8 has squared-off grips that make it easier to hold. The two analog sticks feel smoother and more accurate, and the four face buttons now have a more tactile click.

Lastly, the MSI Claw A8 sports a colorful front shell that immediately sets it apart from the typical black, white or gray handhelds. Though I’m boring and prefer all-black electronics, I always appreciate it when companies at least offer more colorful options. And since this is a gaming device, having a striking color just makes sense!

The same great display

(Image credit: Future)

Though I wish the MSI Claw A8 offered an OLED option, I won’t complain too much since it seemingly keeps the same display as the MSI Claw 8+ AI.

Like that handheld, the Claw A8 has an 8-inch 1200p IPS touchscreen with a 120Hz refresh rate. In our MSI Claw 8+ AI review, we said that colors pop and details are crisp in games like Red Dead Redemption and Cyberpunk 2077.

The 8-inch screen also makes it easier to read small text, which can be an issue on smaller 7-inch screens. With more games that can potentially run at over 100 frames per second, the Claw A8’s 120Hz refresh rate should ensure they run buttery smooth.

Outlook

The original MSI Claw 7 was a disappointment, but the company made a market improvement with the MSI Claw 8+ AI. Now that MSI is using an AMD chip for the Claw A8, we could see the strongest Steam Deck competitor yet.

I’ll need to check out the MSI Claw A8 for myself to see if it can live up to the hype. But based on what we’ve reported so far, this is definitely the handheld to keep an eye on.