NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #256 (Thursday, November 14 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Name of the game" — is really vague, but will become clear when you have an answer or two on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #256, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #256, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #256.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #256 is... "Name of the game".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Board game detective".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

HIDE

SEEK

CARDS

GREEK

STORE

CRUDE

RESPECTS

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CLUESUSPECTS.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #256?

Drumroll, please...

PEACOCK

PLUM

SCARLET

GREEN

MUSTARD

ORCHID

...and the spangram was CLUESUSPECTS.

Strands #256

“Name of the game”

🔵💡🔵🔵

🔵🔵🟡🔵

Hi Strands fans. This is one of those puzzles where a cultural difference across the Atlantic raises its head once again. The board game Clue is called "Cluedo" where I am in the UK, and there may be some character differences too.

But before I get onto that, I should share how I was sent off in the wrong direction by the theme of "Name of the game." I spotted "HIDESEEK" spelt across the board from left to right and assumed it was the spangram.

But it turns out we're not looking for that kind of game. Nor are we looking for "CARDS", which could also be found near the bottom.

Thankfully, I found PEACOCK in the top right, which at least set me on the right track. But despite Mrs Peacock being in the UK version, I still didn't cotton on until a clue gave me (Professor) PLUM, and I was away.

I couldn't quite see how "CLUE" would turn into a spangram yet, so I decided to chip away at the other characters instead. (Miss) SCARLET was in the top-left corner, while (Reverend) GREEN was near the right-hand side. (Colonel) MUSTARD completed the characters I'd heard of in the bottom left.

I'd now cleared enough space to complete the spangram of CLUESUSPECTS, and fortunately, there was only one word that could be made from the remaining letters: ORCHID. Not knowing this character, I assumed it was unique to the U.S version, but apparently Dr. Orchid replaced Mrs White in 2016 - who knew?

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #255 right here.