NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #255 (Wednesday, November 13 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "We're walking" — is pretty devious, even when you have some answers on the board.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #255, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #255, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #255.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #255 is... "We're walking".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "Arms, not legs".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

STRING

LION

KING

STAMMER

ORANGE

DEEP

MEAT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'B' and ends with 'L'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's BIPEDAL.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #255?

Drumroll, please...

HUMAN

MEERKAT

KANGAROO

OSTRICH

PANGOLIN

GIBBON

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was BIPEDAL.

Strands #255

“We're walking”

🔵🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one is rather tricky, but I was fortunate enough to get HUMAN on the board nice and early which made it a bit easier.

That said, I still take issue with the spangram, given a MEERKAT - the second word I got - isn't actually BIPEDAL (they can stand on hind legs, but they don't move on them, which is the dictionary definition).

Still, with that spangram achieved, I knew what I was looking for: animals that can move on two legs. The two 'O's on the right of the board led me to KANGAROO, which cordoned off an area for OSTRICH immediately above it.

Two words were left to find in the bottom section of the board, one in each corner. I got PANGOLIN on the left, which cleared the way to link GIBBON on the right.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #254 right here.